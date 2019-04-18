Look: Ronda Rousey Pictured in Cast After Rumored Broken Hand at WrestleMania

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

WESTWOOD, CA - AUGUST 09: Ronda Rousey attends the premiere of STX Films' 'Mile 22' at Westwood Village Theatre on August 9, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Rich Fury/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey was photographed Wednesday with a large cast on her right hand.

As seen in the following photo, courtesy of TMZ Sports, Rousey was sporting the cast while making her way into a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nate Scott of USA Today) reported a day after the April 7 show that Rousey suffered a "severely broken hand" in the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Complete NXT Results

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Complete NXT Results

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest WWE Backstage Rumors 🔥

    🤕 Daniel Bryan injured? ➡️ Sasha Banks' next move 💪 The Viking Experience getting big push

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Latest WWE Backstage Rumors 🔥

    🤕 Daniel Bryan injured? ➡️ Sasha Banks' next move 💪 The Viking Experience getting big push

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    SmackDown Fallout: Reigns, Balor Get Fresh Starts

    WWE logo
    WWE

    SmackDown Fallout: Reigns, Balor Get Fresh Starts

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Brand Won the Superstar Shake-Up?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Which Brand Won the Superstar Shake-Up?

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report