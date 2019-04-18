Look: Ronda Rousey Pictured in Cast After Rumored Broken Hand at WrestleMania

Rich Fury/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey was photographed Wednesday with a large cast on her right hand.

As seen in the following photo, courtesy of TMZ Sports, Rousey was sporting the cast while making her way into a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Nate Scott of USA Today) reported a day after the April 7 show that Rousey suffered a "severely broken hand" in the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

