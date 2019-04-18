Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks and MoreApril 18, 2019
Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Daniel Bryan, Sasha Banks and More
Sasha Banks may be the hottest topic in this post-WrestleMania WWE but it is another Superstar whose absence has yet to be addressed who headlines this week's look at the rumor mill.
Daniel Bryan has not been seen since The Showcase of Immortals, where he lost the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston. What has been up with the Superstar regarded by many as the best heel in the industry?
Banks makes her presence felt, too, in the form of an update on her status within the company.
Who else was the talk of the wrestling rumor world? Find out now with this collection of WWE rumors from around the web.
Daniel Bryan Injured?
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported "Daniel Bryan was not at WWE TV this week as well. The word internally is that he is dealing with an injury coming out of Wrestlemania but the nature of the situation has been closely guarded."
Bryan was one of the bright spots of WWE television leading into his WrestleMania match with Kofi Kingston, in which he dropped the WWE title. His Planet's Champion persona made for some of the best promos of his entire career and it is unfortunate that whatever injury he is dealing with has taken him away from the squared circle just as he was building significant momentum for his heel character.
With his long history of injuries, particularly to the head and neck, it makes sense WWE would want to keep Bryan's status on the down-low. The question is whether he actually suffered an injury to one of those areas or if it was a rib, which appeared bruised and welted in his match with Kingston at WrestleMania.
Regardless of what part of Bryan is injured or why WWE is keeping it such a closely guarded secret, it is incredibly disappointing that the former champion has not been able to follow up on a stellar performance on wrestling's grandest stage with the continued evolution of his character.
Sasha Banks Update
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Sasha Banks has been given some time off to figure out what she wants to do with her career next, with WWE obviously hoping she opts to return.
Banks has been the hottest topic in the industry as fans, other Superstars and management wait anxiously to see what she does next. Will she put her frustrations aside and return to the company that made her a star or will she continue to request her release from the company, deciding to take her, ahem, "elite" talents elsewhere?
Yes, her championship reigns have been short. Yes, her tag team title run with Bayley was not as special as she probably had hoped but it feels like The Boss has unfinished business in WWE. We saw just this past January at Royal Rumble, when she squared off with Ronda Rousey in a damn fun match, that she is still an incredibly talented in-ring competitor.
Imagine an extended feud with Becky Lynch in which both are allowed to cut loose from both promo and match perspectives. Think about what she do with Lacey Evans from a character standpoint?
There is a ton for Banks to do, to accomplish, yet in WWE. Leaving now feels premature, even if her frustrations are totally understandable.
Plans for the Viking Experience
Randall Ortman reported The Viking Experience is in line for a big push and, perhaps, a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
The former Hanson and Rowe, now Ivar and Erik respectively, are monstrous competitors with athleticism and agility unlike any WWE fans have seen in a long time. They are the total package management wished The Authors of Pain were, with more experience on bigger stages to boot.
They are an unstoppable force that should, conceivably, tear through Ryder and Hawkins if and when that title match happens.
Regardless of the lazy name change, the team is so good and so ferocious between the ropes that their continued excellence should suck fans in, regardless of what name WWE slaps on them.