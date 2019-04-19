EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 34

Sam Tighe@@stighefootballWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterApril 19, 2019

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 34

0 of 7

    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Now that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final frenzy has died down, it's time to turn our attention back to the Premier League's run-in. With just four gameweeks remaining, the battle at the top intensifying and the struggle to avoid the drop reopening, there's rarely been as much to play for at this stage.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 17 (or more) out of 34.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

1 of 7

    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    The most notable mover this week is Ben Foster, and it's for the wrong reasons. Among a tight cluster of closely related performers in the middle of the pack, the Watford No. 1's grievous error to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score drops him three spots.

    Martin Dubravka's on the rise thanks to a commanding showing against Leicester City, while Alisson Becker's clean, solid performance against Chelsea edges him slightly further from Lukasz Fabianski at the top.

    Bernd Leno's been dependable for several weeks. It's not out of the question that he'll challenge for second, or even first, over the home stretch.

    Biggest rise: Martin Dubravka (+3)

    Biggest fall: Ben Foster (-3)

                            

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Bernd Leno (Stay)Arsenal
    4David De Gea (Stay)Manchester United
    5Martin Dubravka (+3)Newcastle United
    6Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    7Kepa Arrizabalaga (Stay)Chelsea
    8Ben Foster (-3)Watford
    9Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    10Rui Patricio (Stay)Wolves

Right-Backs/Right-Wing-Backs

2 of 7

    Marc Atkins/Getty Images

    We are so, so short of right-back talent in the Premier League.

    The top five have all had good seasons, but beyond that it's picking between the inconsistent (Cesar Azpilicueta, Seamus Coleman) or the generally underwhelming (Ashley Young, DeAndre Yedlin).

    Yan Valery is excepted from those groupings somewhat, as he only made the first-team breakthrough in December and is therefore playing catchup.

    The most positive story from this section this week is Kyle Walker, who is arguably uniquely qualified to deal with the threat of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha—and proved as much.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

                          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    2Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    3Kyle Walker (+1)Leicester
    4Ricardo Pereira (-1)
    		Manchester City
    5Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    7Yan Valery (+1)Southampton
    8Seamus Coleman (-1)Everton
    9Ashley Young (Stay)Manchester United
    10DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)
    		Newcastle

Left-Backs/Left-Wing-Backs

3 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Ryan Bertrand's steady rise continues; he's been excellent over the past few months and on Saturday handled Wolves with aplomb.

    We welcome Nacho Monreal to the rankings, who has played more games at left-back/left-wing-back than centre-back, so he lands here. His season has been very stop-start due to injury, but in the games he's played, he's generally been good. Danny Rose drops out as a result.

    Matt Ritchie delivered the game-winning assist against Leicester City and then dug in to help protect the lead. It's not the first time that's happened, and it won't be the last.

    Biggest rise: Ryan Bertrand, Matt Ritchie (+1)

    Biggest fall: Jose Holebas, Sead Kolasinac (-2)

                         

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    3Lucas Digne (Stay)
    		Everton
    4Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester
    5Jonny (Stay)Wolves
    6Ryan Bertrand (+1)
    		Southampton
    7Matt Ritchie (+1)Newcastle
    8Jose Holebas (-2)Watford
    9Nacho Monreal (New!)Arsenal
    10Sead Kolasinac (-2)
    		Arsenal

Centre-Backs

4 of 7

    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    It might seem strange to see Antonio Rudiger move up, given he injured his knee against Liverpool, but for 40 minutes he looked solid, and it was after his departure that Chelsea caved inward.

    Michael Keane also missed a second straight game, so there's grounds for a swap.

    Burnley boys James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are trending the right way, the former moving up three and the latter joining the ranking. They've helped their team sail clear of relegation worries.

    Lewis Dunk has had a difficult month and drops out. 

    Biggest rise: Ben Mee (New!)

    Biggest fall: Lewis Dunk (Out)

                       

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Antonio Rudiger (+1)Chelsea
    5Michael Keane (-1)Everton
    6Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    7Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    8Victor Lindelof (Stay)Manchester United
    9Jan Bednarek (Stay)Southampton
    10Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham
    11Fabian Schar (+2)Newcastle
    12Jannik Vestergaard (Stay)Southampton
    13Kurt Zouma (-2)
    		Everton
    14James Tarkowski (+3)Burnley
    15Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    16Shane Duffy (-2)
    		Brighton
    17Ben Mee (New!)Burnley
    18Nathan Ake (New!)Bournemouth
    19Conor Coady (-1)Wolves
    20Fabian Balbuena (New!)
    		West Ham

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

5 of 7

    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    There's a case for a move up for N'Golo Kante, Declan Rice, Paul Pogba and Fabinho, as they all played well. For all of them to do so is impossible, though, so only Kante gets the nod, edging ahead of Georginio Wijnaldum.

    In the lower half, we welcome two new faces in Jordan Henderson, who is on a hot streak of form thanks to switching to a more attacking role, and James Ward-Prowse, who has been superb this calendar year, adding personality and goals to his game.

    Everton were terrible against already relegated Fulham. Idrissa Gueye drops accordingly.

    Biggest rise: James Ward-Prowse (New!)

    Biggest fall: Idrissa Gueye (-2)

                          

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    2Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    4N'Golo Kante (+1)Chelsea
    5Georginio Wijnaldum (-1)
    		Liverpool
    6Declan Rice (Stay)
    		West Ham
    7Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United 
    8Fabinho (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    9Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    10Moussa Sissoko (Stay)Tottenham
    11Lucas Torreira (Stay)Arsenal
    12Harry Winks (Stay)Tottenham
    13Etienne Capoue (+1)
    		Watford
    14Abdoulaye Doucoure (+1)Watford
    15Idrissa Gueye (-2)Everton
    16Ruben Neves (Stay)Wolves
    17Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton
    18Ashley Westwood (Stay)Burnley
    19James Ward-Prowse (New!)Southampton
    20Jordan Henderson (New!)Liverpool

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

6 of 7

    Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

    Every now and then, Bournemouth's attack blitzes someone. They have been wildly inconsistent this season, but when they're hot, watch out.

    True to form, Ryan Fraser was at the centre of all things good for the Cherries last weekend. He's closing in on 20 combined goals and assists, sitting one short, with 12 assists making up the bulk of his work. David Brooks was also excellent and gets a boost, too.

    Further down, we've got some major reshuffling. Anthony Martial may have won a penalty, but his overall performance against West Ham wasn't good, and Everton's attackers fell after a bad day against Fulham.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+2)

    Biggest fall: Gylfi Sigurdsson (-4)

                   

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    4Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    5Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    6Leroy Sane (Stay)Manchester City
    7Ryan Fraser (+2)Bournemouth
    8Diogo Jota (-1)Wolves 
    9James Maddison (-1)Leicester
    10David Brooks (+2)
    		Bournemouth
    11Nathan Redmond (Stay)Southampton
    12Christian Eriksen (+2)Tottenham
    13Anthony Martial (-3)Manchester United
    14Wilfried Zaha (New!)Crystal Palace
    15Felipe Anderson (+2)West Ham
    16Richarlison (-3)Everton
    17Gerard Deulofeu (-1)Watford
    18Lucas Moura (New!)Tottenham
    19Gylfi Sigurdsson (-4)Everton
    20Dele Alli (-2)
    		Tottenham

Strikers

7 of 7

    Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

    Sunday's match between Liverpool and Chelsea was your quintessential Roberto Firmino exhibit. He didn't score and didn't assist but showed good form, setting the tone up front by linking play well and helping press.

    He jumps into fifth, replacing Raul Jimenez, who was nonexistent against Southampton.

    Callum Wilson dropped four spots last week, but he responded with a goal and two assists, leading to a rise of two. Clearly he's the sort of player who responds to a public dressing down!

    Biggest rise: Callum Wilson (+2)

    Biggest fall: Several (-1)

                          

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    3Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    4Alexandre Lacazette (Stay)Arsenal
    5Roberto Firmino (+1)Liverpool
    6Raul Jimenez (-1)
    		Wolves
    7Callum Wilson (+2)Bournemouth
    8Jamie Vardy (-1)Leicester
    9Marcus Rashford (-1)Manchester United
    10Salomon Rondon (Stay)Newcastle

                                

    Instagram.com/brsamtighe

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.