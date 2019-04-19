EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 34

0 of 7

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Now that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final frenzy has died down, it's time to turn our attention back to the Premier League's run-in. With just four gameweeks remaining, the battle at the top intensifying and the struggle to avoid the drop reopening, there's rarely been as much to play for at this stage.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 17 (or more) out of 34.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.