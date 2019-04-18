Ranking the Top Contenders for MMA's 2019 Fight of the Year so Far

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 236 reminded everyone of what amazing, high-level MMA can bring to the table. Pure excitement.

After the main and co-main events, the race for Fight of the Year ramped up with two new additions.

Dustin Poirier and Israel Adesanya were able to capture UFC interim gold in incredible fashion. They were involved in the types of fights that help build legacies. Earning the official title of Fight of the Year would be a career-defining mark.

So, where do those fights check in at and what is the competition?

We will look at the five most likely contenders for Fight of the Year through the first third of the year. It's not a clean sweep for the UFC, but the leader of MMA has certainly brought it with incredible fights thus far. With big fights and events on the horizon, there is only more amazing action to come.

It should be an interesting ride through 2019 the rest of the way, but here are the current contenders for the year's top prize.