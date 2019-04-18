Tottenham Star Heung-Min Son Says He 'Didn't Know' About UCL Semi-Final Ban

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Heung-Min Son only found out in a post-match interview that he will be banned for the first leg of Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax.

The South Korean netted twice against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as their quarter-final second leg ended in a 4-3 loss for Spurs, but they advanced on away goals (U.S. only):

Son also scored the only goal in the first leg, and he has returned to his best recently in the absence of Harry Kane.

However, his booking for a foul on Kevin De Bruyne at the Etihad means he will be suspended when Spurs host Ajax in north London in two weeks in their first Champions League semi-final match, something he only found out after Wednesday's game:

After a ludicrous 90 minutes of action, City thought they had snatched the semi-final spot from Spurs' grasp when Raheem Sterling netted in stoppage time.

However, VAR correctly adjudged that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build-up, so the goal was ruled out:

Son said after the match he had never experience a game like it, per BT Sport (h/t Goal):

"I have never seen something like this. It was tough and crazy but we are very proud of our team-mates. It was madness. Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is thank you. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight."

Son's two goals in Manchester came before the 10-minute mark and after Sterling had put City ahead early on.

As well as helping Spurs reached the last four, they were also notable for the fact the 26-year-old is now the top-scoring Asian player in Champions League history, per Goal.

His career tally in Europe's elite club competition now stands at 12—nine for Spurs, three for Bayer Leverkusen—putting him ahead of former Dynamo Kiev star Maksim Shatskikh.