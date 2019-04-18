The Surprising Clippers Making a Statement to Upcoming Free Agents

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — If Kevin Durant doesn't like playing against Patrick Beverley, the Los Angeles Clippers will have the cap space this summer—he's welcome to move south to join the Clippers' pit-bull defender and locker room leader at Staples Center.

"When I get the ball in my spots, you know, I got a pest Patrick Beverley who's up underneath me," Durant told reporters (as transcribed by Jose Martinez of the Complex).

Beverley has gotten under Durant's skin two games into their first-round matchup, with both players ejected in the opener, followed by the Clippers' stunning 31-point comeback to even the series in the Warriors' building.

"What's the best recruiting pitch in free agency? The playoffs," tweeted ESPN's Bobby Marks on Monday, right after the Clippers stole Game 2.

Durant is one of this summer's top prospective free agents, a class that includes Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Jimmy Butler, among others. The Clippers have room for one, maybe two max stars. The front office has been preparing for the summer of 2019 since Chris Paul demanded a trade to the Houston Rockets, subsequently trading Blake Griffin (and his massive contract and iffy knees) to the Detroit Pistons.

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the marquee team in L.A., but the Clippers are making a strong case for the oft-ignored underdog. At a minimum, they've gotten the Warriors' attention.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Owner Steve Balmer has deep pockets. He spurned tanking, re-signed coach Doc Rivers to a healthy contract, and invested heavily in a deep front office led by Lawrence Frank (featuring Jerry West, Michael Winger, Mark Hughes, Trent Redden, Johnny Rogers, etc.).

Meanwhile, the Lakers have LeBron James but no Earvin "Magic" Johnson who stepped down last week. Days later, the team parted ways with coach Luke Walton after the franchise missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The Clippers don't have anyone on the roster like James, but they do have their version of a superstar in Lou Williams (a least in terms of one of the greatest sixth men of all time). Williams is under contract for the next two years at $8 million a season, while breakout performer Montrezl Harrell has another year at $6 million. The Clippers also have two promising rookies in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet on relatively inexpensive rookie-scale contracts.

"The Clippers' front office killed the trade deadline," a former general manager said. Shamet and [Ivica] Zubac were steals.

The team executed three deals over a two-day span in February, parting with arguably their best player on Tobias Harris (along with Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scot and Avery Bradley) while adding in two future first-round picks, JaMychal Green, Wilson Chandler, Garrett Temple, Shamet and Zubac.

The Sixers got Harris and Marjanovic, finishing third in their conference with 51 wins. Philadelphia was supposed to be a powerhouse in the East, but they finished with just three more victories than the Clippers. It's too early to judge the trade for the Sixers, who gave up a lot for Harris. If he leaves as a free agent this summer, the trade would prove to be lopsided in favor of Los Angeles.

John Raoux/Associated Press

According to a Clippers executive, the difficult decision was deciding they weren't going to reinvest in Harris. Once that was made, the goal was to land valuable first-round picks without hampering the team's ability to compete in the Western Conference. While the team dipped late to the eighth seed, the Clippers finished nine games ahead of the next-best team in the Sacramento Kings, and just two behind the fifth-place Utah Jazz.

The matchup against the Warriors may be unfortunate, Golden State is still the heavy favorite, but the Clippers also benefit from an up-close audition with Durant. The All-Star forward can earn up to $38.2 million this summer ($164 million over four years) in Los Angeles. The Warriors can pay him more to stay, but if Durant is looking for a new challenge, the Clippers can pay him without decimating the roster.

And if it's not Durant, the Clippers can chase Leonard or Butler or any of the other big names this summer. The team can get to almost $47 million in spending power, while retaining Danilo Gallinari, Jerome Robinson, Williams, Harrell, Gilgeous-Alexander and Shamet, along with the rights to Beverley, Zubac and late waiver claim Rodney McGruder.

If Durant's goal is to team up with someone like Irving, the Clippers would likely need to relocate Gallinari via trade, which shouldn't be difficult after his productive year (even with the $22.6 million due for the final season on his contract). If so, the Clippers would be near the $32.7 million needed to sign a second star after inking Durant.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The numbers are even easier for two middle-tier max stars like Leonard and Irving. One former player said Leonard's teammates expect him to leave for Los Angeles after the season. Outside of a few who suggest Leonard might choose the Lakers, it seems almost everyone around the league believe Leonard will join the Clippers instead (dating back to last July).

This summer could be a true test of the Lakers' brand compared to the organizational stability of the Clippers, along with a roster of players showing they're ready to compete on the big stage. Outside of James, the Lakers are a mixed bag of young players struggling to stay healthy (like Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball) without a head coach or president of basketball operations.

The Clippers can offer a star, or two stars, everything they could want except the Lakers built-in market share. The pitch would be, "Come help the Clippers overtake the Lakers."

But that may not be possible, at least it wasn't when Paul and Griffin led the Clippers to playoffs while the Lakers rebuilt. The Lakers were still the story, but the Clippers are out to prove that era is coming to an end.

The comeback against the Warriors was a step in that direction, a series upset would be a massive leap forward for the Clippers, one that may pay off this summer in free agency.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.