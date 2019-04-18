NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, TV Coverage for Remaining Round 1 Games

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Every team in the NBA playoffs has played two games. Four series currently sit at 2-0, while the other four are tied at 1.

On Thursday night, all three games are from series that are currently tied, so each of these matchups could be critical. The lower-seeded teams are hosting after splitting the first two games on the higher-seeded teams' courts.

So, the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road looking to take control of their respective series.

Remaining First-Round Schedule

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday Preview

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The action begins with the lone Eastern Conference matchup of the night, as the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers travel to take on the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers dropped Game 1 111-102 before bouncing back for a 145-123 win in Game 2.

For the third straight game, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is questionable due to left knee soreness. That hasn't stopped him from playing the first two games, though; and in Game 2, he had a strong performance, scoring a game-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

"I was just taking what the defense was giving me," Embiid said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I mean if you're going to give me that much space, I feel like I can do a lot of things with it and [Monday] I just decided to be aggressive and drive the ball."

The Denver Nuggets, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, also lost their Game 1 matchup against the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs, falling 101-96. But they rebounded in Game 2 with a 114-105 win.

Now, the series moves to San Antonio, where the Spurs were 32-9 this season, despite being 48-34 overall. That could shift the momentum back in their favor.

"It's on us to go home and do what we need to do, understand if we take care of home, like we've been doing all year, we can come back [to Denver] with an opportunity," Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We feel great where we're at."

Thursday's slate wraps up with another Western Conference matchup, as the No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors travel to face the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time defending champion Warriors are among the favorites to win this year's title, but after winning Game 1, they fell to the Clippers in Game 2 135-131.

Even though Golden State blew a 31-point lead against Los Angeles in Game 2, it remains confident as the series moves to L.A.

"I know we'll bounce back," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We're too prideful not to."