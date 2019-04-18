6 Best and Worst Moves Made During the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up accomplished its goal of changing the landscape of both the Raw and SmackDown rosters, but some moves were better than others.

The best part about the two-day event was how every division on both shows saw a significant amount of talent moved from brand to brand.

Bayley, Ember Moon, Mickie James, Liv Morgan and Kairi Sane will add some variety to the SmackDown women's division, but the red brand only gained three new women in Naomi, Lacey Evans and Zelina Vega.

A couple of teams were broken up during this process too. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode ended up on different brands, and Morgan was drafted away from the rest of The Riott Squad. More on what happened with Sanity in a bit.

All in all, 30 people ended up in new locker rooms. Let's take a look at the three best and three worst moves from the Superstar Shake-up.