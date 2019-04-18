Ranking Ronda Rousey's Best and Worst Moments as a WWE Star

Ranking Ronda Rousey's Best and Worst Moments as a WWE StarApril 18, 2019
Ronda Rousey is currently on leave from WWE. She wrestled for only a single year, but it felt like several. There were so many memorable moments packed into those 12 months— some good, and some bad.
But even the bad moments come with an asterisk. This was Rousey's rookie year; she had no developmental phase, no promo classes, no time away from the camera to evolve as a performer. She was learning "on the job," so to speak.
And in that light, it's difficult to think of another performer who's had a WWE debut year as successful as hers. She had some natural advantages of course; she was a medaled Olympian and a UFC world champion, which places her in the !% of the 1% of athletically gifted people.
But she also didn't coast on those gifts; she did not treat this WWE gig as some glorified celebrity cameo. She was backstage, constantly learning, constantly training and showing up to Raw every week, even if it was only to cut a promo or be at ringside.
And for giving respect to the business, she deserves respect. Here are Ronda Rousey's best and worst moments as a WWE Superstar, ranked. First, we'll run through the bad moments, and then we'll run through the good moments, each in ascending order.
Worst: Awkward Pointing
Ronda Rousey made her debut WWE appearance at the end of the Royal Rumble. And there were some good things about it. She was wearing the actual jacket of her hero, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. WWE gave Rousey her UFC theme music: "Bad Reputation" by Joan Jett.
But there were negative aspects to the debut as well. First, it stepped all over Asuka's moment; the Empress had just won the first women's Rumble in WWE history, but now all that anyone was talking about was Rousey. And second, Rousey spent most of her time awkwardly pointing and scowling at the WrestleMania sign rather than naturally interacting with the other performers.
WWE seemed more concerned with getting an iconic photo they could use in their advertising and highlight reels, than with making the actual segment work.
Worst: Squashing Alexa Bliss
There was no need for this kind of dominance.
For months, Rousey had sidestepped fan backlash by selling for her opponents. Even Stephanie McMahon got some offense in, and Rousey acted like she was legitimately hurt.
But at SummerSlam, Rousey squashed Alexa in four minutes. She no sold Bliss' offense and even let Bliss attack her, with her back turned. Bliss is a Raw and SmackDown women's champion. She should have put up a better fight than this.
No one would expect Bliss to go toe-for-toe. But what about some cheating or heel shenanigans? This was way too easy, and lacked any sort of drama and excitement. It was the beginning of the fan backlash.
Worst: Lifting Her Shoulders at WrestleMania 35
Rousey's last match was a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. It would be the first women's main event in WWE history.
It's too bad that the match had a screwy finish.
Becky went for a Crucifix Pin. The referee counted to three. And during that sequence, Rousey lifted her shoulders off the mat. And the referee, who should have stopped counting, continued according to plan.
Clean finishes keep a championship's reputation strong, and ensure that there are no asterisks to a babyface win. Becky "won" the match, and gave Rousey her first pinfall loss. But it was not without controversy.
Worst: Wrestling Is Fake?
Rousey, or whoever coached Rousey, lost the narrative thread in this "Ronda on the Road" video during the lead-up to WrestleMania.
In it, Rousey directly breaks kayfabe by saying to the camera that "wrestling is fake," and claims that she could beat any of these women, for real, in a shoot fight.
She's probably right. But she needs a little more subtlety than that.
Fans know it's scripted and pre-determined, of course. And because of that, wrestling lives and dies on the audience's ability to suspend its disbelief. And by using the F-Word, she killed the hype for the match rather than increasing it. She broke the illusion when she should have been reinforcing it..
Best: Uranage to Triple H
Talk about a difficult first day on the job.
Rousey shows up on Raw to sign her WWE contract, and all seems well and happy. But then, Kurt Angle spills the beans: the McMahons only want to sign Rousey so they can keep her under their thumb. And Rousey, predictably, does not take this news well, and puts Triple H through a table. This great moment will eventually lead to Rousey's greatest moment. More on that later.
Best: Love to Hate Her
Rousey turned heel several weeks before WrestleMania. And for the first time, she started looking comfortable in the ring when cutting promos. She sneered and scowled at the audience. She insulted the fans, her opponents and WWE at large.
And on the March 18 episode of Raw, she ended her segment by beating down an out-of-her-league Dana Brooke. No more smiling. No more 'grateful to be here.' This was the uncompromising, Lesnar-esque warrior that we had been waiting for.
Best: That Intense Backstage Fight
On the Raw before WrestleMania, Charlotte Lynch, Becky Lynch and Ronda all proved why they were the main event of WrestleMania.
The emotional tensions boiled over, and all three women got into a ring-clearing brawl, where (among other things) they beat up each other, security guards and police officers. Ronda even got behind the wheel of a police car and crashed it into another police car.
Just watch the clip. It has to be seen to be believed.
Best: Defeating Nikki Bella at Evolution
Evolution was the first all women's pay-per-view in WWE history, and Ronda Rousey was the main event. She took on Nikki Bella, who was challenging for the Raw women's championship.
In the past couple of years, when she hasn't been injured, Nikki Bella has become a solid-in-ring performer. It's a matter of good timing and picking good spots, which is what this match is filled with. Nikki Bella could not beat Ronda in a fair fight. But with Brie skulking on the outside, ready to distract both Ronda and the referee, Nikki nearly won.
But then, Ronda came back, arm barred Nikki, and submitted. And to close the show, she and the rest of the women's roster celebrated at the top of the ramp. It was a seminal moment, and Rousey was at the heart of it.
Best: Defeating Sasha Banks at the 2019 Royal Rumble
Sasha Banks works best as a heel. We've known this since her days as NXT, when she crafted her Bo$$ character. And although she's rarely been villainous since moving to the main roster, her match against Rousey was one of the closest moments we ever got to her NXT heel prime.
Rousey was still the smiling, wide-eyed babyface who wanted everybody in the locker room to like her. And Banks played the villain who wasn't ready to relinquish her spot; she honed in on Ronda's hand, and did her best to break it. And although Rousey eventually put Sasha away with a Piper's Pit, Sasha got in her shots too
It doesn't have the epic feel and gravity of the best moment on this list. But objectively speaking, it's the best worked match of Rousey's career. And again, she looked believably flustered by her opponent, in a way that allowed the audience to suspend its disbelief.
Best: Stealing the Show at WrestleMania 34
It's difficult imagine to imagine a greater moment than this in a young wrestler's career. Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 by teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Critics had cautiously low expectations: Rousey was too green and inexperienced, and she was fighting older, part-time wrestlers. Her mic skills were sub-par. And we hadn't seen enough of her ringwork to make a call.
But when Kurt tagged her in, Rousey over-delivered; she delivered what was, quite possibly, the greatest match of the evening. She rolled. She slammed. She did a head scissors takedown on Triple H. It was a magnificent performance. And it's only downside was that it set the bar too high.