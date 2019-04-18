Ranking Ronda Rousey's Best and Worst Moments as a WWE Star

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey is currently on leave from WWE. She wrestled for only a single year, but it felt like several. There were so many memorable moments packed into those 12 months— some good, and some bad.

But even the bad moments come with an asterisk. This was Rousey's rookie year; she had no developmental phase, no promo classes, no time away from the camera to evolve as a performer. She was learning "on the job," so to speak.

And in that light, it's difficult to think of another performer who's had a WWE debut year as successful as hers. She had some natural advantages of course; she was a medaled Olympian and a UFC world champion, which places her in the !% of the 1% of athletically gifted people.

But she also didn't coast on those gifts; she did not treat this WWE gig as some glorified celebrity cameo. She was backstage, constantly learning, constantly training and showing up to Raw every week, even if it was only to cut a promo or be at ringside.

And for giving respect to the business, she deserves respect. Here are Ronda Rousey's best and worst moments as a WWE Superstar, ranked. First, we'll run through the bad moments, and then we'll run through the good moments, each in ascending order.