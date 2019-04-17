Le'Veon Bell: 'Things Will Be a Little Different' in Jets vs. Steelers in 2019

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL schedule was released Wednesday, and Le'Veon Bell, unsurprisingly, has one game circled.

The New York Jets running back took to Twitter to discuss the Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Bell signed with the Jets this offseason after spending his first six professional seasons in Pittsburgh. However, he missed all of last year due to a contract dispute and likely wants a chance to get even with the organization that wouldn't pay him what he felt he was worth.

The last time these two teams played was in 2016 when Bell helped lead the Steelers to a 31-13 victory with 154 yards from scrimmage.

The running back is now rocking green and white, and he is likely expecting a different outcome in 2019.