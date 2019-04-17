John Cena Reportedly in Talks to Star in Warner Bros.' Suicide Squad Sequel

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

The Suicide Squad may soon have a former psychiatrist and a one-time "doctor of thuganomics" among its ranks.

Variety's Justin Kroll reported Wednesday that WWE star John Cena is in negotiations to join the Suicide Squad sequel, which is set to arrive in theaters Aug. 6, 2021. Cena's potential role is unclear, so he might be joining the eponymous group or instead play a different supporting character.

Cena's acting profile continues to grow, and thus his presence on WWE programming has dwindled. The 16-time world champion returned briefly at WrestleMania 35, reviving the gimmick that helped make him one of the company's biggest names.

Cena appeared in two major motion pictures in 2018, Blockers and Bumblebee, that combined to gross $561,754,418 worldwide.

Three actors are already confirmed for the Suicide Squad sequel. Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are holdovers from the first film, while Idris Elba is a new addition to the cast.