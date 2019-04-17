Prosecutors Plan to Release Robert Kraft Explicit Spa Video Despite Protests

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots looks on during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on April 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Florida plan to release surveillance video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Boston Globe's John R. Ellement.

Kraft's lawyer asked a judge on Friday to issue a ruling preventing the video from being made public. The judge ended the hearing without making a decision.

The office of Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said Wednesday it's "obligated under Florida law to provide the video to the public and the media now and cannot wait for a judge to decide whether it should be kept under seal," per Ellement.

Authorities formally charged Kraft with two counts of soliciting prostitution in February. Police had placed surveillance cameras at the spa as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking.

The cameras showed Kraft entering the spa Jan. 19 and returning a day later.

"A female employee can be seen on the video manipulating his genitals and later wiping Kraft's genitals with a towel, according to the affidavit," per CNN's Chuck Johnston, Joe Sterling and Eric Levenson.

Kraft pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea deal by prosecutors in which the charges would've been dropped if he admitted he would've been found guilty at a trial.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn reported in March the 77-year-old had filed a legal motion "to make sure that the surveillance video, described as graphic and damning, isn't released if he doesn't reach a plea deal with prosecutors."

