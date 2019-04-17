Pat Beverley Says Kevin Durant Matchup Is Fun: 'I Don't Got Beef with Anybody'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley has made his mark on his team's first-round series versus the Golden State Warriors by going head-to-head with Kevin Durant, but the veteran guard says there is no bad blood between the two.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Beverley—who is known to be an agitator on the court—and got his take on his perceived rivalry with the Warriors superstar:

"It's all fun, man," Beverley told TMZ Sports. "It's two good teams, two good players battling, man. That's about it. ... I don't got no beef with anybody."

The Beverley-Durant battle took center stage in Game 1, as both players got tossed late in the fourth quarter Saturday:

Then, in Game 2 on Monday, Beverley appeared to try to distract Durant at the free-throw line in unique fashion:

Be sure to tune in to the rest of the series to see what type of shenanigans go on. Game 3 will be played at Staples Center in L.A. at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.