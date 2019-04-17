Pat Beverley Says Kevin Durant Matchup Is Fun: 'I Don't Got Beef with Anybody'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors has words with Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected after the play. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley has made his mark on his team's first-round series versus the Golden State Warriors by going head-to-head with Kevin Durant, but the veteran guard says there is no bad blood between the two.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Beverley—who is known to be an agitator on the court—and got his take on his perceived rivalry with the Warriors superstar:

"It's all fun, man," Beverley told TMZ Sports. "It's two good teams, two good players battling, man. That's about it. ... I don't got no beef with anybody."

The Beverley-Durant battle took center stage in Game 1, as both players got tossed late in the fourth quarter Saturday:

Then, in Game 2 on Monday, Beverley appeared to try to distract Durant at the free-throw line in unique fashion:

Be sure to tune in to the rest of the series to see what type of shenanigans go on. Game 3 will be played at Staples Center in L.A. at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. 

Related

    Report: 76ers Tried to Hire Bob Myers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Tried to Hire Bob Myers

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame, CJ Combo Will Propel Blazers to WC Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame, CJ Combo Will Propel Blazers to WC Finals

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Makes 'Time 100' Most Influential List

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Makes 'Time 100' Most Influential List

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Building Every Lottery Team's 3-Year Plan

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Building Every Lottery Team's 3-Year Plan

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report