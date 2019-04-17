Report: LSU AD Joe Alleva Expected to Resign Amid Will Wade Bribery Scandal

Report: LSU AD Joe Alleva Expected to Resign Amid Will Wade Bribery ScandalApril 17, 2019
LSU athletic director Joe Alleva is reportedly expected to resign as soon as Wednesday, a "high-ranking source within the LSU System" told Stephanie Riegel of BusinessReport.com.
According to that report, Alleva has been an "unpopular figure" at the school since failing to land Jimbo Fisher to coach the football team, instead sticking with Les Miles into the 2016 season.
Andy Staples @Andy_Staples
And by “treatment of Les Miles,” you mean the fact that they floated a trial balloon for two weeks instead of just firing him at the end of 2015. (Because that’s what made people mad. It wasn’t Alleva firing Les. It was Alleva not firing Les soon enough for their tastes.) https://t.co/nWYjiI0RkN
He also "drew fan ire" when he suspended men's basketball coach Will Wade, who was alleged to have violated recruiting rules after a phone conversation was picked up by an FBI wiretap.
Wade was reinstated on Sunday.
Multiple reports suggested Alleva's departure was imminent:
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
SOURCE: #LSU will be looking for a new AD. I can confirm that Joe Alleva is expected to step down, as the Baton Rouge Business Report first reported.
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Can confirm Baton Rouge Business Report story saying that LSU AD Joe Alleva is expected to step down. Awaiting more details.
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
Baton Rouge Business Report says Joe Alleva is expected to step down. This has been buzzing for a while. Rolfe McCollister owns the Baton Rouge Business Report. He’s a former member of the #LSU Board of Supervisors, so there’s that.. https://t.co/hCIFFq3Ixa
Riegel additionally reported LSU plans to add a "nationally recognized leader in university athletics" in Alleva's place.
The handling of the Wade situation may have been the final straw for the athletic director. The men's basketball head coach was suspended after the school said he refused to meet with them about the FBI's investigation, with reports emerging that Wade had been caught on a wiretap discussing a player believed to be Javonte Smart.
But Wade met with LSU brass last week, and Alleva announced his reinstatement Sunday.
"Coach Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU," he said. "Accordingly, I have recommended that Coach Wade's suspension be lifted and that he should be allowed to resume his coaching responsibilities."
