Report: LSU AD Joe Alleva Expected to Resign Amid Will Wade Bribery Scandal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva is reportedly expected to resign as soon as Wednesday, a "high-ranking source within the LSU System" told Stephanie Riegel of BusinessReport.com.

According to that report, Alleva has been an "unpopular figure" at the school since failing to land Jimbo Fisher to coach the football team, instead sticking with Les Miles into the 2016 season.

He also "drew fan ire" when he suspended men's basketball coach Will Wade, who was alleged to have violated recruiting rules after a phone conversation was picked up by an FBI wiretap.

Wade was reinstated on Sunday.

Multiple reports suggested Alleva's departure was imminent:

Riegel additionally reported LSU plans to add a "nationally recognized leader in university athletics" in Alleva's place.

The handling of the Wade situation may have been the final straw for the athletic director. The men's basketball head coach was suspended after the school said he refused to meet with them about the FBI's investigation, with reports emerging that Wade had been caught on a wiretap discussing a player believed to be Javonte Smart.

But Wade met with LSU brass last week, and Alleva announced his reinstatement Sunday. 

"Coach Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU," he said. "Accordingly, I have recommended that Coach Wade's suspension be lifted and that he should be allowed to resume his coaching responsibilities."

Alleva has been LSU's athletic director since 2008.

