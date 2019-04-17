Mohamed Salah's Rep Ramy Abbas Issa Shoots Down Spanish Liverpool Exit Claims

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Mohamed Salah's agent has taken to Twitter to dismiss reports from Spain that the Egypt international has asked Liverpool to sell him during the summer.

Manu Sainz of AS (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews) published the sensational report on Wednesday, saying Salah was unhappy after talks with manager Jurgen Klopp and demanded a transfer.

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, shot down those claims shortly after, however:

It marks the second time this week a high-profile player or his representative have dismissed transfer speculation from AS.

On Friday, Mario Cortegana wrote Toni Kroos is looking to leave Real at the end of the season, but the German took to Twitter to deny that report:

The local press has gone into overdrive linking Real Madrid with top players now that Los Blancos have no silverware left to contend for during the horror 2018-19 campaign.

Per Matthews, Sainz immediately linked Salah to last year's European champions, noting they tried to land him during the summer of 2018 and have a huge void to fill in attack.

They've also published almost daily rumours regarding Manchester United star Paul Pogba, per Sport Witness:

Los Blancos are expected to spend big during the summer, giving manager ZinedineZidane an improved squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The 26-year-old Salah would be an ideal target, given his ability to play multiple roles and his scoring output.

While the former AS Roma man hasn't been as efficient in front of goal as he was last season, Salah has still come up big when needed. With 19 Premier League goals, he ranks among the division's best scorers, and he has also chipped in seven assists.

With Liverpool in the midst of a tight title battle and successful UEFA Champions League campaign, this would be an odd time to have talks about the player's future.

The Reds will visit Porto on Wednesday night looking to book a semi-final spot in the Champions League. They sport a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg.