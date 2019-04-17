Steven Adams on Damian Lillard Blindside Screen: 'Not My Problem, Really'

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams isn't apologizing for his hard screen on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard late in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

With Portland holding a comfortable lead in the latter half of the fourth quarter, the 7'0", 265-pound Adams caught an unsuspecting Lillard, who measures in at 6'3" and 195 pounds, with a hard screen around half court to free up teammate Russell Westbrook:

Lillard appeared to take exception to that move, leading to the two exchanging words moments later at the first stoppage in play.

Adams made it clear after the game that if Lillard is mad at anyone, it should be at his Portland teammates, not the OKC big man, via ESPN's Royce Young:

Lillard and the Trail Blazers got the last laugh on this night, though, in the form of a 114-94 victory to take a 2-0 series lead. Lillard had 29 points and six assists in the win, while Adams had 16 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort.