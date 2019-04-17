TMZ: LeBron James to Produce '40 Days' Series on Canelo Alvarez, More Boxers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter will reportedly serve as executive producers on the upcoming DAZN series 40 Days, which is going to follow boxers as they prepare for marquee fights.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports reported the first installment of the documentary series will feature Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs as they prepare for their middleweight championship bout in Las Vegas on May 4. The series is scheduled to premiere April 23.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

