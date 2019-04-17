TMZ: Robert Kraft Files Request for Video Evidence Info from Solicitation Charge

Don Wright/Associated Press

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his legal team have reportedly requested information regarding the videos obtained by police through surveillance at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, in January.

According to TMZ Sports, Kraft's team requested evidence about the "number of individuals who were recorded on video in the massage rooms while receiving lawful massages or were not charged."

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution after he was allegedly videotaped paying for and receiving sexual acts on Jan. 19 and 20. Kraft and his legal team have argued against the tapes being used as evidence and against them being released to the public.

Police continuously videotaped rooms in the spa for five straight days, and in documents obtained by TMZ, it is stated that two men and two women received "lawful massages" during that time. Kraft and his legal team believe that number may not be accurate, however.

After the charges against Kraft were initially announced, his spokesperson said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity."

Kraft later released a statement of his own in March in which he apologized but did not admit guilt:

Per Ken Belson of the New York Times on March 22, Kraft and his legal team declined a deal offered by prosecutors that would have resulted in the charges being dropped had Kraft admitted he would have been found guilty at trial.

The 77-year-old Kraft reportedly would have also had to complete an education course about prostitution, 100 hours of community service and undergo screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

Amid Kraft's efforts to prevent video of his time at the spa from being released or used as evidence, the Jupiter Police Department is facing a lawsuit.

According to TMZ Sports, a man who said he was recorded at the spa while not engaging in sexual activity, has filed a lawsuit under the allegation that his civil rights were violated.

The man's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ that 17 other people told him they engaged in legal activities at the spa during the time police had it under surveillance.