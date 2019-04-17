NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Schedule, Dates and Predictions

NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Schedule, Dates and PredictionsApril 17, 2019
The first round of the NBA playoffs has been competitive thus far. If it continues to be, there should be a lot of exciting postseason basketball on the way.
Of the eight first-round series, four are tied at 1-1. Three more could be tied at 1-1 after Wednesday's postseason matchups. Only one team has a 2-0 lead, with the Portland Trail Blazers extending their lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Wednesday's action features a pair of Eastern Conference matchups and a Western Conference tilt. Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the playoffs, followed by predictions for Wednesday's trio of games.
Remaining First-Round Schedule
*If necessary
Wednesday, April 17
Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV
Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 18
Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV
Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 19
Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 20
Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, April 21
Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 22
Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 23
Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD
Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD
Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD
Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Wednesday, April 24
Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD
Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
Thursday, April 25
Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*
Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*
Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*
Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*
Friday, April 26
Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*
Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*
Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*
Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*
Saturday, April 27
Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*
Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*
Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*
Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*
Sunday, April 28
Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*
Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*
Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*
Round Start Dates
Conference Semifinals: Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of the first-round series).
Conference Finals: Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series).
NBA Finals: Scheduled to begin May 30.
Wednesday Predictions
Entering Wednesday's three-game slate, only one team has a 2-0 lead. There will soon be four.
The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets will all be victorious at home to continue their strong starts to the postseason.
In the first game of the night, the Celtics will want to have a better offensive showing after scoring only 84 points—their lowest scoring output of the season—in their Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers. However, Boston was strong on defense, limiting Indiana to 74 points, including only 29 in the second half.
Boston will have some things it will want to correct, and it will secure another win.
"At this point, it's just moving on to the next thing," Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "When you have that kind of mentality, you don't need to be fixated on mistakes."
The Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and one of the top contenders for the NBA championship. After notching a lopsided 121-86 win in Game 1, they'll handily defeat the Detroit Pistons again in Game 2.
Milwaukee finished the regular season at 60-22, the best record in the NBA, and it will at least secure one series win and likely more.
In Wednesday's final game, the Rockets will take down the Utah Jazz, carrying over the momentum from their 122-90 win in Game 1.
James Harden had a solid showing in Houston's playoff opener, scoring a game-high 29 points. But the star guard is capable of a lot bigger scoring performances, so it's only a matter of time before he really goes off in the postseason, which could be Wednesday.
"It's only one game," Harden said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They're going to make adjustments, we have to make adjustments and play that much harder and smarter. We'll let it sink in and get ready to go."
