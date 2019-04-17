NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Postseason Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The first round of the NBA playoffs has been competitive thus far. If it continues to be, there should be a lot of exciting postseason basketball on the way.

Of the eight first-round series, four are tied at 1-1. Three more could be tied at 1-1 after Wednesday's postseason matchups. Only one team has a 2-0 lead, with the Portland Trail Blazers extending their lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's action features a pair of Eastern Conference matchups and a Western Conference tilt. Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the playoffs, followed by predictions for Wednesday's trio of games.

Remaining First-Round Schedule

*If necessary

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: Indiana at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Game 2: Utah at Houston, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Denver at San Antonio, 9 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Boston at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Boston at Indiana, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 5: San Antonio at Denver, TBD

Game 5: Orlando at Toronto, TBD

Game 5: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD

Game 5: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 5: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 5: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Denver at San Antonio, TBD*

Game 6: Toronto at Orlando, TBD*

Game 6: Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Game 6: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, TBD*

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD*

Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBD*

Game 6: Houston at Utah, TBD*

Game 6: Boston at Indiana, TBD*

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: San Antonio at Denver, TBD*

Game 7: Orlando at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD*

Game 7: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD*

Game 7: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBD*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, TBD*

Game 7: Indiana at Boston, TBD*

Round Start Dates

Conference Semifinals: Scheduled to begin April 29-30 (could be moved up to April 27-28, depending on lengths of the first-round series).

Conference Finals: Scheduled to begin May 14-15 (could be moved up to May 12-13, depending on lengths of conference semifinal series).

NBA Finals: Scheduled to begin May 30.

Wednesday Predictions

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Entering Wednesday's three-game slate, only one team has a 2-0 lead. There will soon be four.

The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets will all be victorious at home to continue their strong starts to the postseason.

In the first game of the night, the Celtics will want to have a better offensive showing after scoring only 84 points—their lowest scoring output of the season—in their Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers. However, Boston was strong on defense, limiting Indiana to 74 points, including only 29 in the second half.

Boston will have some things it will want to correct, and it will secure another win.

"At this point, it's just moving on to the next thing," Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "When you have that kind of mentality, you don't need to be fixated on mistakes."

The Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and one of the top contenders for the NBA championship. After notching a lopsided 121-86 win in Game 1, they'll handily defeat the Detroit Pistons again in Game 2.

Milwaukee finished the regular season at 60-22, the best record in the NBA, and it will at least secure one series win and likely more.

In Wednesday's final game, the Rockets will take down the Utah Jazz, carrying over the momentum from their 122-90 win in Game 1.

James Harden had a solid showing in Houston's playoff opener, scoring a game-high 29 points. But the star guard is capable of a lot bigger scoring performances, so it's only a matter of time before he really goes off in the postseason, which could be Wednesday.

"It's only one game," Harden said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "They're going to make adjustments, we have to make adjustments and play that much harder and smarter. We'll let it sink in and get ready to go."