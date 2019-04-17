Raw vs. SmackDown: Which Brand Won the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-Up?

2 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With The IIconics and Becky Lynch holding the titles, the female talent on Raw and SmackDown are in an odd set of circumstances where there will be more crossover than ever before during this current iteration of the brand split.

Still, the rosters must have enough power to sustain storylines for house shows, television episodes and the eventual scenario when Lynch drops one of her two belts.

At face value, SmackDown has the more stable lineup. On the babyface side are Asuka, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Kairi Sane—an abundance of talent with the promise of some interesting and fresh matches to come.

As far as heels go, Charlotte Flair, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Mickie James can certainly hold their own.

Liv Morgan is an unknown, as her split from The Riott Squad could lead to a face turn somewhere down the line. She'll be low on both totem poles at first, but she has a chance to grow into something more.

On Raw, there are far too many variables that make it a weaker group, at least until some questions are answered.

What will WWE do with Sarah Logan? Will she and Ruby Riott continue to team together, or will Logan be paired with The Viking Experience? Is there a face turn in the future for either one?

Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax are both out with injuries, Alicia Fox hasn't been seen in months and Sasha Banks may leave WWE. Those four being off the table puts a huge dent in the roster.

Lacey Evans seems poised to step into the top heel spot, but Zelina Vega may be the sleeper pick for Raw's women's division. She has significant untapped potential and could easily steal the show.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss seemed to tease a face turn during her interactions with Sami Zayn this week. If so, she would shoot straight past Naomi and Natalya as the pre-eminent babyface on the brand.

Dana Brooke will probably remain a utility player who can move back and forth when need be, but she has more momentum right now as a face than she has in a long while, so WWE might want to capitalize on that.

Generally speaking, it's easier to trust SmackDown's stability than Raw's shaky foundation, no matter how much promise there is for Monday nights.

Winner: SmackDown Live