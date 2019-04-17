Le'Veon Bell Predicts James Conner Will Score 17 Touchdowns for Steelers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell predicted ex-teammate James Conner would score 17 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2019 campaign:

Conner scored 13 times in 13 appearances for Pittsburgh last year, so netting 17 over a 16-game season isn't out of the question for the talented back who amassed 1,470 yards from scrimmage in 2018.

The former Pitt star also scored six touchdowns over a three-game stretch in October during which he eclipsed the century mark in rushing yards each time.

Bell and Conner clearly respect each other, so it's not surprising the new Jet went out of his way to give the third-year pro an impressive scoring prediction:

The Steelers and Jets will face each other at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this season. The date and time will be provided at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday as part of the NFL's schedule release.

