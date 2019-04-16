Video: Watch Roman Reigns Superman Punch Vince McMahon in WWE SmackDown Debut

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 17, 2019

wwe.com

Roman Reigns, who moved from Raw to SmackDown after the WWE Superstar Shake-up, did not waste time announcing his blue-brand presence as he unleashed a Superman Punch on WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in Montreal on Tuesday:

Reigns first interrupted another musical number of questionable quality from Elias, who Mr. McMahon introduced to SmackDown and called the future of the WWE, per Rev. Claire Elizabeth of Cageside Seats.

That apparently didn't sit too well with Reigns, who attacked Elias before going after the chairman of the board.

Reigns let his Twitter followers know who the new SmackDown sheriff in town was as well:

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, recently took off four months after learning that his leukemia returned. Thankfully, Reigns' leukemia is now in remission, and he returned to the ring on Feb. 25. He beat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35.

