Video: Kairi Sane Makes WWE Main Roster Debut as Asuka's Tag Team Partner

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Paige promised to bring a dominant team to SmackDown's women's tag team division this week.

She...may have undersold it.

The former SmackDown general manager announced the pairing of Asuka and the main roster-debuting Kairi Sane on Tuesday night.

If this were NXT, this combination would be unfair. It would be like playing a video game on rookie mode with all your sliders up. Asuka and Sane are two of the most accomplished women in NXT history, dominant in both their in-ring performances and personalities.

On SmackDown, this combination feels like a much-needed refresh for Asuka, a great way to debut Sane and a message to the Iiconics that their title reign may be a short one.

Asuka captured the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time earlier this year, only to have her reign nerfed in a random match with Charlotte Flair, which itself was only designed to put both championships on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Asuka has felt a little listless for nearly a year now, so giving her a purpose as part of a tag team is a promising sign.

Sane, meanwhile, will be a bit of an acquired taste on the main roster. A magical pirate princess with lethal in-ring skills might get over with the smaller NXT audience, but putting her next to an established name will give her instant recognition value.

Hopefully, WWE keeps them a tag team for at least a spell. The blow-off matches from their inevitable breakup would be incredible.

