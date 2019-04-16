Video: Watch Jets' Le'Veon Bell's Rap in Performance at Nightclub

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell isn't about to stop rapping now that he's signed a massive contract with the New York Jets.

Bell repped his new team at a club performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend. As this video obtained by TMZ Sports shows, Jets logos were adorning the stage:

Based on the crowd reaction, they appear to enjoy Bell's music more than Keenan Allen does. Bell even got the crowd hyped with a "J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!" chant.

The three-time Pro Bowler dropped a mixtape in March, the same day he signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.

While Bell's skills as a rapper have received less-than-glowing reviews, the mixtape does touch on his contractual situation at multiple points. He also addressed his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers and bragged about his financial situation.

Jets fans will be less enthused if Bell can't back up his newfound rap skills with on-field production.