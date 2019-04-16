Jamal Murray Leads Nuggets to Comeback Game 2 Win vs. LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Jamal Murray scored 21 fourth-quarter points and Nikola Jokic posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Denver trailed 78-59 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Murray then led the Nuggets on a furious charge and gave Denver a 101-99 lead with this shot:

After Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan hit two free throws to draw San Antonio within one, Murray assisted on a Jokic bucket before hitting back-to-back threes to put the game away:

As Fantasy Labs managing director Justin Phan noted, Murray nearly outscored the Spurs, who had 23 fourth-quarter points, in the final 12 minutes.

DeRozan led all scorers with 31 points. Teammate LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points and eight rebounds.

Denver and San Antonio are now tied at one game apiece in their best-of-seven series.

What's Next?

The Spurs will host the Nuggets for Game 3 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

