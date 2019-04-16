Jamal Murray Leads Nuggets to Comeback Game 2 Win vs. LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 17, 2019

DENVER, CO - APRIL 16: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Two of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on on April 16, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Jamal Murray scored 21 fourth-quarter points and Nikola Jokic posted 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Denver trailed 78-59 with 4:28 left in the third quarter. Murray then led the Nuggets on a furious charge and gave Denver a 101-99 lead with this shot:

After Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan hit two free throws to draw San Antonio within one, Murray assisted on a Jokic bucket before hitting back-to-back threes to put the game away:

As Fantasy Labs managing director Justin Phan noted, Murray nearly outscored the Spurs, who had 23 fourth-quarter points, in the final 12 minutes.

DeRozan led all scorers with 31 points. Teammate LaMarcus Aldridge added 24 points and eight rebounds.

Denver and San Antonio are now tied at one game apiece in their best-of-seven series.

                   

What's Next?

The Spurs will host the Nuggets for Game 3 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Raptors Blow Out Magic in Game 2

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Blow Out Magic in Game 2

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Numbers Show PG13 Isn't Fine at All

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Numbers Show PG13 Isn't Fine at All

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades to Rescue Superstars Who Missed the Playoffs

    🔔 AD heading to Philly? 👀 Bradley Beal to Raptors? ☘️ Devin Booker traded to East

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades to Rescue Superstars Who Missed the Playoffs

    🔔 AD heading to Philly? 👀 Bradley Beal to Raptors? ☘️ Devin Booker traded to East

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    MRI Confirms Torn Quad for Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MRI Confirms Torn Quad for Boogie

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report