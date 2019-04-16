WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 16

1 of 7

The Bell Centre in Montreal welcomed Kevin Owens home with open arms, raining down on him with a thunderous ovation as The Prizefighter kicked off Tuesday's show with the latest edition of The Kevin Owens Show.

He spoke to his hometown fans in his native French, drawing an even larger reaction from those in attendance.

Owens talked about the Superstar Shake-Up before introducing his guest, WWE champion Kofi Kingston.

The host congratulated Kingston on his win, drawing a huge ovation from the fans. Kingston thanked Owens and discussed what the moment meant to him. The crowd, again, erupted as Owens shifted his attention to Big E's absence.

After a rant from Xavier Woods, Owens announced a tag team match between the New Day and the duo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

Owens pitched an idea to be the newest member of the group, his new nickname "Big O." The hometown boy impressed with a pelvic thrust, to which Kingston responded by naming him to the team.

The three celebrated to close out the segment, Owens sporting a unicorn horn and New Day shirt to a big pop.

Grade

A

Analysis

This was so awesomely fun and wholly unexpected that it almost is sure to end in a heel turn by Owens that no one asked for.

It would make sense within the context of the story being told to this point, though.

Owens came back and saw his championship program with Bryan shoved to the side in favor of Kingston's improbable rise. It would be completely logical for Owens to seek vengeance and do it by betraying Kingston.

In fact, it makes so much sense that suggesting that is the most likely outcome may be giving WWE Creative too much credit.