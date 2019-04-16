Luke Harper Reveals He Has Requested Release from WWE Contract on Twitter

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Luke Harper announced Tuesday he has formally requested his release from the company.

"The past six years have been a simply amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers. This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

