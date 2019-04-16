Bears TE Zach Miller Retires from NFL After Suffering Gruesome Leg Injury in '17

David Banks/Getty Images

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, a year-and-a-half after suffering a gruesome leg injury in an October 2017 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Miller wrote about his retirement on Instagram:

To the city of Chicago, my beloved bears fans and NFL fans everywhere... The time has come to move on from playing the game of football. It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can't thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve. It's difficult to find words to express my love and gratitude to every single person that has cheered my name, picked me up and stood strong with me throughout my time in this league. I am forever grateful.

To the McCaskey Family and the entire Bears organization, THANK YOU for changing my life! To my Family, teammates and coaches, I value nothing more than the friendships and love I have gained from this game! I love you all!



And to everyone else chasing a dream... never stop, never settle!

