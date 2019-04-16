Healthy Dalvin Cook Says He Hasn't 'Scratched the Surface Yet' with Vikings

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Despite missing 17 games his first two NFL seasons due to injury, Dalvin Cook says he's excited to be fully healthy and return to form in 2019.

"Get back to being me," Cook said, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports. "Everything's back on schedule. No more rehab. It's just great. Get bigger. Get stronger. Get faster. Learn the game more. Lead the group. And just be me. Don't try to be nobody else but be me. The ceiling is real high for me. Everything that I want is still in front of me. Everything that I can do is still in front of me.

"I'm capable of doing a lot of things, and I still haven't scratched the surface yet. It's just so funny because right now I'm just working on being out there for a full season. That's the thing for me. It's all about durability and being accountable for my teammates. That's the thing I've been working on all offseason, working on all the little things and getting that done. I'm just excited about being back and being back to myself."

Cook, 23, rushed for 615 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 305 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions in 11 games last season. He missed 12 games as a rookie after suffering a torn ACL.

Latavius Murray, who split carries with Cook last season, signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The Vikings do not appear to have any secondary plans at the running back position to this point, with Michael Boone and Ameer Abdullah behind Cook on the depth chart. Boone and Abdullah combined for 12 total carries in 2018.

It's possible, perhaps even likely, the Vikings will look for insurance somewhere in the second or third day in the draft. A guy like Benny Snell, Bryce Love or Elijah Holyfield could bring some help to the running game and all should be available in Day 3.

Cook, a 2017 second-round pick, has been effective when on the field but it's hard to rely on health at the running back position in general—let alone on a guy who's missed big chunks of both of his NFL seasons.