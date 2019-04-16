GM Steve Keim: Cardinals Have Not Made a Decision on 1st Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Tuesday the organization has yet to decide on what it will do the with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website, Keim added, "We are not done with this process yet. ... Anything can happen," and noted that they haven't yet constructed their top-120 board.

The Cardinals have been heavily linked to former Oklahoma quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, and they reportedly met with him last week.

Until Arizona takes Murray or another quarterback, the incumbent starter is Josh Rosen, who was the No. 10 overall selection in last year's draft. According to Urban, Keim called Rosen a "pro's pro."

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Keim added, "Physical toughness, mental toughness, Josh Rosen has it all."

Rosen went 3-10 as a starter during his rookie season, and in 14 appearances overall, he completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Murray is a more dynamic player than Rosen, and his dual-threat ability gives him more ways to beat opposing defenses. Murray may also be a better fit for the wide-open offense new head coach Kliff Kingsbury likes to employ.

Most draft experts are predicting the Cardinals will go with Murray at No. 1 overall, including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller in his most recent mock draft.

If the Cards go in a different direction, however, Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa, Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen stand out as potential selections with the top pick.