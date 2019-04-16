Warriors' 2019 NBA Title Odds Drop After Upset Loss to Clippers; Bucks Rise

Warriors' 2019 NBA Title Odds Drop After Upset Loss to Clippers; Bucks RiseApril 16, 2019
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
After a surprising start to the NBA playoffs, the championship odds have been altered slightly.
Per Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting), the Golden State Warriors are still favored to win a third straight title, but their odds moved down after splitting two games against the Los Angeles Clippers:
B/R Betting @br_betting
Updated NBA title odds 💰 Warriors: -180 (Down from -200) Bucks: +400 Rockets: +500 Raptors: +1400 Celtics: +1500 Nuggets: +1600 76ers: +2500 Spurs: +4000 Thunder: +4000 Blazers: +5500 Jazz: +8000 (via @CaesarsPalace) https://t.co/Pe6ddK5NZl
