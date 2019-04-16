Warriors' 2019 NBA Title Odds Drop After Upset Loss to Clippers; Bucks Rise

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

After a surprising start to the NBA playoffs, the championship odds have been altered slightly. 

Per Caesars Palace (h/t B/R Betting), the Golden State Warriors are still favored to win a third straight title, but their odds moved down after splitting two games against the Los Angeles Clippers:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

