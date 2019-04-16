Manchester United's Nicky Butt Arrested on Assault Charge

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United academy chief Nicky Butt has reportedly been arrested and detained on suspicion of assault.

Butt was taken into custody Tuesday, according to MailOnline's Mike Keegan and Matt Lawton. Their report also relayed a statement from Greater Manchester Police:

"Police were called at around 2pm on Tuesday 16 April, 2019, to reports that a woman had been assaulted at a house on Broadway, Hale. The woman received a small cut to her hand and does not require hospital treatment.

"A 44–year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning."

Keegan and Lawton noted United have not commented on the reports involving the 44-year-old former midfielder.

Butt was a member of United's famed "Class of '92," a crop of precocious youth graduates who went to power the club to unprecedented success at senior level. The 44-year-old graduated to the first team alongside fellow class member Paul Scholes, who was charged by the English Football Association on Tuesday.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Scholes, who like Butt, became a key member of United's first-team midfield after showing promise as a youth, is accused of betting on the outcomes of 140 matches during a two-year period from 2015 to 2019, according to BBC Sport.

While Scholes, who appears as a pundit for BT Sport, no longer works for United, Butt has long been a key member of the Old Trafford club's coaching setup.

The man who won the Premier League six times during his playing career, as well as the UEFA Champions League as part of United's historic treble in 1999, became academy head in 2016.

Butt has received plaudits for his work with several youngsters at Hale End, including Marcus Rashford. The striker broke into the United starting XI in 2016 and has since become a regular for both club and the England national team.

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Away from United, Butt is also a co-shareholder of National League club Salford City FC, along with academy graduates Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

Officials at United are said to be "trying to establish details of what had taken place," per Keegan and Lawton.