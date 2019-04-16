Va Tech's Kerry Blackshear Announces He'll Enter 2019 NBA Draft, Transfer Portal

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the 2019 NBA draft, as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

WUVT's David Cunningham tweeted a screenshot of Blackshear's announcement:

Blackshear will be a senior in during the 2019-20 season, and as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately if he pulls out of the NBA draft.

The Orlando, Florida, native was one of the Hokies' top players last season, as he was second on the team in scoring (14.9 PPG), first in rebounding (7.5 RPG) and third in assists (2.4 APG).

Blackshear made significant strides in each of his three seasons at Virginia Tech. In addition to his impressive scoring and rebounding stats last season, Blackshear shot 50.8 percent from the field, 73.6 percent from the free-throw line and a career-best 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

He was a key contributor for a Hokies team that was ranked throughout the season and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament before falling 75-73 to Duke. Blackshear registered 18 points and 16 rebounds in the loss and scored 15 or more in each of Virginia Tech's three NCAA tournament games.

Also, Blackshear had a four-game stretch in February during which he scored 22 or more points in each contest.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the Virginia Tech program entering the 2019-20 season. In addition to head coach Buzz Williams leaving for the same job at Texas A&M, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker announced that he is entering the NBA draft.

If Blackshear decides to return to college basketball for his senior year, he did not rule out remaining at Virginia Tech, although Texas A&M also bears watching due to his connection to Williams.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not have Blackshear among his top 75 draft-eligible players for the 2019 NBA draft on his most recent big board, and he did not mock Blackshear in the first round of his post-NCAA tournament mock draft either.

Provided Blackshear is evaluated similarly during the pre-draft process and opts to play one more year of college ball, he will arguably be the best player available in the transfer portal.