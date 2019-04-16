Leonard Fournette Won't Be Punished for Arrest, Says Jaguars HC Doug Marrone

Leonard Fournette Won't Be Punished for Arrest, Says Jaguars HC Doug MarroneApril 16, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the organization isn't going to fine or suspend running back Leonard Fournette for his arrest last week related to an unpaid speeding ticket.
TMZ Sports noted Marrone explained he went through a similar experience while he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech in the late 1990s. Fournette has since paid the necessary fines in Florida, and his Jags coach said it's just important he learns from the mistake and doesn't make it again.
Ashlyn Sullivan @ashlynrsullivan
#Jaguars Doug Marrone says he has spoken to Leonard Fournette about his arrest and shared a similar experience with the RB of when he was arrested for not paying a ticket in the 90s “I had to get handcuffed and that’s tough at my size” https://t.co/VNWjxbsOrX
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
