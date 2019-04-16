Leonard Fournette Won't Be Punished for Arrest, Says Jaguars HC Doug Marrone

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday the organization isn't going to fine or suspend running back Leonard Fournette for his arrest last week related to an unpaid speeding ticket.

TMZ Sports noted Marrone explained he went through a similar experience while he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech in the late 1990s. Fournette has since paid the necessary fines in Florida, and his Jags coach said it's just important he learns from the mistake and doesn't make it again.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

