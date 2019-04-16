CJ McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for Jennifer

CJ McCollum and the Portland Trailblazers finally got a playoff win for Twitter user Jennifer. The win snapped a 10-game postseason losing streak for the Blazers. Watch the video above for more about the win and the Twitter exchange that launched a thousand memes.

   

