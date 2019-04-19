1 Trade Solution for Each MLB Team in 2019April 19, 2019
1 Trade Solution for Each MLB Team in 2019
Is it too early for all 30 MLB teams to start thinking about in-season trades? No, it is not.
Yes, a pair of marquee free agents—ace left-hander Dallas Keuchel and decorated closer Craig Kimbrel—remain unsigned. But buyers and sellers alike should be considering how they can shore up their rosters or cash in their chips before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
Here, we've come up with one trade solution for each club. For sellers, it's a piece they should jettison; for buyers, it an addition they should make.
Some teams and players pop up more than once. And the buying-vs.-selling calculus could always change for several franchises between now and July.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade RHP Zack Greinke
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fringe contenders at best in the National League West. They traded franchise star Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason in a white-flag move.
They should now try to offload ace right-hander Zack Greinke for prospects and payroll relief.
The D-backs will have to eat some of the $104.5 million remaining on Greinke's contract, but he's averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. He also has a 3.66 ERA since his rough Opening Day start.
That should entice any number of pitching-hungry playoff hopefuls, one of whom we'll get to shortly.
Atlanta Braves: Acquire LHP Will Smith
The Atlanta Braves are trying to defend their National League East crown in a deep, talented division. However, their bullpen currently sports a 5.17 ERA.
The Braves shouldn't panic, but they should seek reinforcements.
Assuming the San Francisco Giants are selling at the deadline, Atlanta could target lefty Will Smith. Smith has assumed full-time closing duties for the Giants and sports a 1.35 ERA.
The Braves boast Bleacher Report's No. 2 farm system. They can make this swap happen.
Baltimore Orioles: Trade RHP Mychal Givens
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a dreadful 115-loss season. There aren't many marquee assets remaining on their roster, but they should deal what they have left.
Enter right-handed reliever Mychal Givens, who has fanned 12 in 7.1 innings with a 3.24 FIP.
If the 28-year-old maintains anything close to those numbers, he'd likely land the O's at least one high-upside prospect from a contender in need of a trade-deadline bullpen boost.
Boston Red Sox: Acquire RHP Zack Greinke
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation ranks last in baseball with a 6.70 ERA. On Tuesday, Chris Sale told reporters, "I just flat-out stink" after he allowed four runs in five innings against the New York Yankees.
A turnaround is possible, but the defending World Series champions need to be thinking about drastic upgrades. Such as, say, the aforementioned Greinke.
The Red Sox don't have a deep farm system, but they do have deep pockets. If they were willing to take on a decent hunk of Greinke's remaining contract and surrender a mid-level prospect, this feels like a fit.
Chicago Cubs: Acquire LHP Tony Watson
The Chicago Cubs bullpen ranks No. 25 with a 5.25 ERA. The Cubs also play in baseball's deepest division.
Since they don't have the prospects to swing a deal for an elite reliever, they'll have to shop from the middle shelf.
That includes the Giants' Tony Watson, who sports a 1.50 ERA thus far in 2019 and owns a 2.25 postseason ERA in 16 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Chicago White Sox: Trade 1B Jose Abreu
It's possible the Chicago White Sox could get hot between now and July and contend in the weak American League Central.
Assuming that doesn't happen, they should deal first baseman Jose Abreu.
The 32-year-old Cuban slugger is in a contract year. He's off to a slow start with a .188 average, but he's tallied three home runs and 10 RBI in 17 games and will surely draw interest based on his pop and extensive track record.
Cincinnati Reds: Trade of Yasiel Puig
Credit the Cincinnati Reds for a bold offseason, in which they eschewed a sell-off and instead added MLB-level pieces, including outfielder Yasiel Puig.
However, the Reds sit in last place in the highly competitive NL Central. It's early, but their postseason chances aren't looking great.
If they don't charge into the race, Puig is a prime trade chip. Sure, the 28-year-old is hitting only .182 in the early going, but he's coming off a 23-homer, 15-stolen-base campaign in 2018.
Puig is due to hit free agency this winter, which makes him a classic high-upside rental on a team that so far looks like a seller.
Colorado Rockies: Acquire OF Yasiel Puig
Speaking of Yasiel Puig...
The Colorado Rockies rank No. 26 in OPS (.611) despite playing their home games at Coors Field. To put it mildly, that's unacceptable.
The Rockies could also use help in the outfield. After making the playoffs as a wild-card entrant each of the past two seasons, we'll assume Colorado is buying at the deadline.
It'd be fun to watch Puig at Mile High altitude.
Cleveland Indians: Acquire INF/OF Nick Castellanos
The Cleveland Indians might be able to coast in the anemic AL Central, but the Minnesota Twins are lurking as possible upstarts.
To win another division crown, let alone compete with the Junior Circuit elite, the Indians need to improve an offense that ranks 29th with a .605 OPS.
Detroit Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos could slot into Cleveland's suspect outfield mix. He's coming off a season in which he hit 23 home runs with an .854 OPS, both of which would markedly improve the Indians' offensive attack.
Detroit Tigers: Trade INF/OF Nick Castellanos
Speaking of Castellanos...
He's in his contract year. The Tigers are rebuilding and could use more prospects to boost their rebounding farm system.
If they're willing to deal within the division, the Indians make sense as a trade partner.
Castellanos would interest other suitors as well, given his ability to play both the outfield and third base. Either way, he should cruise out of the Motor City sometime this summer.
Houston Astros: Acquire RHP Tanner Roark
The Houston Astros don't have many glaring needs. Their lineup is stacked, their bullpen is solid and they have a trio of excellent starting pitchers in Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Collin McHugh, who is apparently Neo from The Matrix.
They could stand to shore up the back end of their rotation, however.
One option? Right-hander Tanner Roark, who has a 3.38 FIP and 15 strikeouts in 14.2 innings for the Reds this season, plus playoff experience from his days with the Washington Nationals. If Cincinnati is selling, the 'Stros should be buying.
Kansas City Royals: Trade 2B Whit Merrifield
The Kansas City Royals could keep second baseman Whit Merrifield as part of their rebuild. The 30-year-old is signed to an affordable contract through at least 2022 with a club option for 2023.
However, he's one of K.C.'s only high-level trade assets. He posted an .806 OPS and paced baseball with 45 stolen bases in 2018, and he's hitting .320 so far in 2019.
A contender in need of middle infield help would likely give up multiple top prospects for Merrifield. In fact, we'll meet just such a contender soon.
Los Angeles Angels: Acquire RHP Chris Archer
The Los Angeles Angels reeled in their big fish (pun intended) when they signed Mike Trout to a record-breaking extension in March. Now, they need to build a winner around him.
Their starting rotation ranks 27th with a 5.76 ERA. That won't get them to the playoffs, let alone allow them to compete if they make it there.
Signing Dallas Keuchel might be the most logical choice, but we're talking trades. As such, the Halos could dip into a rebuilt farm system and acquire right-hander Chris Archer from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Archer is under contract through 2021 with a pair of affordable team options and would give the Angels the ace they sorely lack.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire 2B Whit Merrifield
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a deep roster and are positioned to win a third straight National League pennant.
They could use further depth in the middle infield, though. Second baseman Kike Hernandez is off to a nice start, but he's better suited to a super-utility role.
The Dodgers could go after Whit Merrifield, whose combination of speed and power would make their lineup deeper and more dangerous. The Royals would demand a rich return, but the Dodgers have the game's eighth-best farm system and are in unambiguous win-now mode.
Miami Marlins: Trade INF Martin Prado
The Miami Marlins have sold off all of their high-profile assets over the past two winters. There isn't much meat left on the rebuilding Fish's bones.
Infielder Martin Prado has shot out of the gate with a .382 average and .887 OPS and is an impending free agent.
He's 35 years old and wouldn't bring back any blue chips. But at this point, why wouldn't Miami sell high on any and all remaining veterans?
Milwaukee Brewers: Acquire LHP Madison Bumgarner
The Milwaukee Brewers marched to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series in 2018. To get over the hump in 2019, they need to improve their starting rotation.
Thus far, Milwaukee's starters rank last in the NL with a 6.19 ERA. Paging Madison Bumgarner.
The Giants left-hander is a postseason legend and owns a 3.12 ERA in 2019. The Giants and Brewers discussed a MadBum trade during the winter, per MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi.
That has yet to come to fruition, but those talks should be rekindled in earnest by the deadline.
Minnesota Twins: Acquire LHP Mike Minor
The Twins have a chance to overtake the Indians in the AL Central, but they need to bolster a bullpen that ranks 21st with a 4.75 ERA.
While the shallow-pocketed Twinkies won't empty the farm to land any marquee arms, they could go after a mid-level hurler such as Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor.
Minor has extensive experience as both a starter and reliever and would add versatility and experience as Minnesota gears up for a potential Cinderella run.
New York Mets: Acquire RHP Ian Kennedy
The New York Mets went for it this winter, adding key pieces such as second baseman Robinson Cano and All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. They're all-in.
To compete in the deep NL East, they'll need to improve a pitching staff that's last in the Senior Circuit with a 5.54 ERA.
There's talent aplenty, from Diaz to Noah Syndergaard to reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. They don't necessarily need another ace.
But what about Royals righty Ian Kennedy, who has opened the season with a 0.96 ERA in eight relief appearances? His experience as a starter and bullpen asset would augment the Mets staff, but the 34-year-old shouldn't cost New York any top prospects.
New York Yankees: Acquire 1B Jose Abreu
The New York Yankees offense has been decimated by injuries.
Slugger Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Miguel Andujar, first baseman Greg Bird, catcher Gary Sanchez, outfielder Aaron Hicks and infielders Troy Tulowitzki and Didi Gregorius are all on the injured list for various periods of time.
Some of those players should return soon enough. But the Yanks might need at least one extra bat.
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu could be an excellent fit. As a rental, he wouldn't force New York to drain its farm system, but his power stroke would add life to a snakebitten lineup.
Oakland Athletics: Trade RHP Joakim Soria
The Oakland Athletics won 97 games last season. They should be in the AL postseason mix once again.
But with the Houston Astros sitting as the clear favorites in the American League West and the Seattle Mariners emerging as surprise contenders, it's easy to imagine Oakland going into at least partial sell mode at the deadline. Such is the reality for a small-market squad.
If the A's do sell, Joakim Soria is an obvious candidate to flip. The 34-year-old right-hander has 220 career saves, is under contract through 2020 and posted 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
He's coughed up nine earned runs in 8.1 innings this season, which hasn't exactly boosted his value, but a good run between now and July would make him attractive to bullpen-depleted contenders.
Philadelphia Phillies: Trade INF Cesar Hernandez
The Philadelphia Phillies have a crowded infield depth chart. Platoons are an option, but trading someone may be the way to go.
With Rhys Hoskins at first, Jean Segura at short, Maikel Franco at third and youngster Scott Kingery hitting .480 through 12 games, Cesar Hernandez looks like the odd man out.
Philadelphia might keep all of the above. But Hernandez is 28 years old and coming off a season in which he swatted 15 homers with 19 stolen bases.
If the Phils could flip him for a strong reliever at the deadline as they try to break through in the NL East, it could be worth the sacrifice.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Trade RHP Chris Archer
The Pirates acquired Chris Archer from the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 trade deadline for a rich package of prospects. This summer, they should flip him.
The Bucs don't have a clear path to the playoffs in the loaded NL Central. They don't have the budget to sign glitzy free agents. And their farm system ranks a middling No. 17.
They should rightly command a rich package for Archer. If the Angels were interested, the Pirates could ask for top prospect Jo Adell and more.
Perhaps the Halos would say no, but somebody might say yes at a similar price.
San Diego Padres: Acquire RHP Marcus Stroman
Oh, look, the San Diego Padres are contenders.
The Friars inked superstar third baseman Manny Machado and placed shortstop and top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Opening Day roster, service-time considerations be damned. After an 11-8 start, they look like a factor.
Their starting rotation has been more than adequate with a 3.87 ERA, but they could use another arm to vault them into the NL's elite.
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman was a top-10 AL Cy Young Award finisher in 2017 but tumbled to 5.54 ERA in an injury-marred 2018. So far this year, he's fanned 23 in 22.2 innings with a 1.99 ERA.
The 27-year-old is controllable through 2020, so the Padres could tap their No. 1-ranked farm system and blossom ahead of schedule.
San Francisco Giants: Trade LHP Madison Bumgarner
We've already mentioned Will Smith and Tony Watson as possible trade targets for other teams, but Madison Bumgarner is the big name by the Bay worth monitoring.
His postseason legacy is the stuff of legend. He's pitched well enough out of the gate to assuage concerns about a sudden regression. He's also in a contract year.
Assuming the Giants don't make a miracle postseason run, Bumgarner is their best hope to snag some high-level prospects at the deadline. Count on new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi to work the phones between now and July.
Seattle Mariners: Acquire RHP Sergio Romo
The Mariners are surprise contenders in the AL West even after selling key assets. It might be a mirage, but it might also be the coolest story of 2019.
Even if it's the latter, the M's probably won't reverse course and trade a bunch of prospects for a top-tier name at the deadline.
Instead, they could go after a lower-cost option such as right-handed reliever Sergio Romo to buttress a bullpen that currently owns a 4.52 ERA.
Romo has surrendered six earned runs in six innings so far for the Marlins, but he was part of the innovative "opener" experiment last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished 2018 with 25 saves and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 73 appearances.
St. Louis Cardinals: Acquire RHP Jeff Samardzija
The St. Louis Cardinals are surefire contenders in the NL Central after reeling in Paul Goldschmidt and inking him to an extension. But they need to boost a rotation that ranks 22nd with a 5.16 ERA.
Assuming the Giants engage in a fire sale, the Cards could zero in on Jeff Samardzija. The 34-year-old hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA since 2016 and is owed $19.8 million in 2020.
However, he boasts a 2.91 ERA through four starts this season and has struck out 20 in 21.2 innings.
If St. Louis is willing to eat most or all of his remaining salary, San Francisco might accept little more than a middling prospect in return.
Tampa Bay Rays: Trade Edwin Encarnacion
The Tampa Bay Rays are in first place in the American League East. They're the quirky, innovative story of 2019.
They should never be afraid to think outside the box, and that includes shedding slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
It may seem odd for a club with playoff aspirations to trade a veteran middle-of-the-order bat with a .929 OPS. But Encarnacion is owed $21.7 million this season and has a $5 million buyout in 2020. That might be chump change for big-spenders such as the Red Sox and Yankees, but it's serious money for the small-market Rays.
If they can flip Encarnacion for payroll relief and a prospect or two, they should.
Texas Rangers: Trade LHP Mike Minor
The Rangers are rebuilding. With the Astros riding high, they're Texas' other team.
Their goal is to add prospects. Southpaw Mike Minor ought to spark interest with his experience as a starter and reliever.
The Twins could be one interested party, but the Rangers should be able to stoke a modest bidding war for a 31-year-old who's under contract through 2020 and currently sports a 2.60 ERA.
Toronto Blue Jays: Trade RHP Marcus Stroman
Marcus Stroman's comeback season is a great story north of the border. But he doesn't belong on the rebuilding Blue Jays.
The Jays should ship the 27-year-old south for a cache of prospects and look toward a future dominated by top prospect and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Padres are a nice match with their stacked farm system and pitcher-friendly yard. But if Stroman stays healthy and pitches well, suitors will line up around the block.
Washington Nationals: Acquire Joakim Soria
The Washington Nationals need to bolster a bullpen that's last in MLB with an 8.04 ERA. One option could be signing Dallas Kimbrel.
On the trade front, they could make a more incremental improvement by acquiring Joakim Soria from the Athletics.
He wouldn't fix their problems by himself, but he'd add an experienced late-inning arm without forcing the Nats to sacrifice any top prospects.
The real answer is a combination of both: sign Kimbrel, trade for Soria and fix a glaring early weakness.
All statistics and contract information current entering play Thursday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and MLB.com.