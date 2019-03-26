Bleacher Report's 2019 MLB Season Preview and Predictions

6 of 19

Rookie of the Year: Victor Robles, Washington Nationals

Pete Alonso has certainly made a name for himself by slugging homers and brick-walling veteran outfielders during spring training, but the likely National League Rookie of the Year is elsewhere in the NL East.

Victor Robles can handle the unenviable task of filling Bryce Harper's shoes. The 21-year-old's lightning speed and powerful arm are highlight-ready. By following an .874 OPS during a brief MLB cameo in 2018 with a .992 OPS in spring training, he's also teasing that his bat is ready for prime time.

Cy Young Award: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Though Jacob deGrom was a runaway winner in NL Cy Young Award voting, Aaron Nola had a higher WAR than him or any other pitcher last season. And he might be even better in 2019.

Nola, 25, mixes pinpoint command with a mix of four above-average pitches. He's thus the kind of pitcher who can miss bats and keep hard contact to a minimum, and he was doing more of the former while he was striking out 10.0 batters per nine innings in the second half of 2018.

If he keeps that up, he could waltz to the NL Cy Young Award in 2019.

Most Valuable Player: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

The National League is rich in both good teams and great player, and therefore overflowing with potential MVP candidates. The best play is to bet on the best player, period, to win the MVP, which could be Ronald Acuna Jr. by a mile.

Acuna entered last year as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and a supernova second half—in which he had a 1.028 OPS with 19 homers and 14 stolen bases—ultimately propelled him to the NL Rookie of the Year Award. Now the 21-year-old is teasing with a 1.107 spring OPS that he's still locked in.

Further, we probably haven't yet seen the best of Acuna's athleticism on the bases or in the field. If he puts it all together in 2019, he'll take his place among baseball's brightest superstars.