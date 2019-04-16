Brooklyn Nets and D'Angelo Russell Have Come a Long Way

Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? Right Arrow Icon

In just his second season since being traded by a Los Angeles Lakers franchise that took him second overall in the 2015 NBA draft, guard D'Angelo Russell has led the Brooklyn Nets back to relevance.

The 23-year-old Russell was named an All-Star for the first time this season with averages of 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, and he helped the Nets secure the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-40 record.

Brooklyn had gone three straight seasons without a playoff appearance, but it now finds itself tied 1-1 in its first-round playoff series against the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Check out the rise to prominence that Russell and the Nets have experienced over the past year.