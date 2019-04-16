Brooklyn Nets and D'Angelo Russell Have Come a Long Way

Mike Chiari
April 16, 2019

In just his second season since being traded by a Los Angeles Lakers franchise that took him second overall in the 2015 NBA draft, guard D'Angelo Russell has led the Brooklyn Nets back to relevance.

The 23-year-old Russell was named an All-Star for the first time this season with averages of 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, and he helped the Nets secure the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-40 record.

Brooklyn had gone three straight seasons without a playoff appearance, but it now finds itself tied 1-1 in its first-round playoff series against the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Check out the rise to prominence that Russell and the Nets have experienced over the past year.

