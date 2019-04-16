Liverpool Warn Fans over Homophobic Chanting Following Clash with Chelsea in EPL

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool have issued a warning to supporters following the team's clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday after homophobic chanting from sections of the Reds' support.

In addition, the club have vowed to ban anyone found to have thrown a flare at Chelsea supporters inside Anfield. According to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, a nine-year-old Chelsea supporter needed medical attention after the flare was thrown amid celebrations for Sadio Mane's opening goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win. The young fan is said to have suffered a panic attack.

Merseyside Police are looking into the incident.

A Liverpool statement on Tuesday condemned the behaviour, per Gorst:

"A smoke device was thrown into the away section during the second half and we are actively working with Merseyside Police to investigate the matter.

"Any person found to have committed this offence will be banned from our ground. The club is also concerned about a chant from some of our fans, specifically referencing Chelsea, as inappropriate and offensive."

In the statement, Liverpool noted their membership of Stonewall's Diversity Champions programme and said they have reached out to their LGBT group "Kop Out" for further guidance.

A Twitter user provided a photo of the flare after it landed in the lower tier of the Anfield Road end of the stadium:

Blues journalist Dan Levene provided further details on the work being done by Chelsea following the incidents on Merseyside:

Before the game, tributes were paid to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough tragedy on its 30th anniversary. Liverpool's statement included praise for Chelsea's part in the proceedings: "Liverpool Football Club would like to thank the players, staff, officials and supporters of Chelsea for their compassionate marking of the Hillsborough Anniversary during our fixture at the weekend. As ever, the overwhelming majority of those present at Anfield ensured the occasion was a fitting tribute."

Goals from Mane and Mohamed Salah in the second half were enough to put Jurgen Klopp's team back on top of the Premier League table.

On the Thursday before the game, three Chelsea supporters were prevented from attending their UEFA Europa League match at Slavia Prague after a video emerged of a group chanting an Islamaphobic song about Salah, a former Blues player.