WWE Raw Fallout: AJ Styles Adds New Dynamic to Flagship Roster and More

For so long, WWE Raw has been The Shield's playground.

The top of the card has been dominated by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose, and while that has made for some fine action, it has also created a sameness surrounding the show that hopefully will be broken with the arrival of AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One, the face of SmackDown Live since 2016, made the jump on Monday's show and will bring his star power and in-ring excellence to a show that already features some extraordinary pro wrestlers.

The flagship has been home to heavy hitters such as Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for so long that the introduction of Styles and his technique creates a unique opportunity for Raw to rebrand itself WWE's wrestling show.

With Rollins at the top of the brand as its universal champion, the potential for a series of stellar matches over a title more synonymous with part-timers like Lesnar and Goldberg, is finally there.

The only question? Whether Raw treats Styles with the same respect as SmackDown did and recognizes he is a building block for the brand and a genuine franchise player.