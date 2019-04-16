Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Talks Alexandre Lacazette Partnership at Arsenal

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he prefers to play alongside Alexandre Lacazette in the Arsenal attack but joked he does not want to tell head coach Unai Emery.

The Gabonese striker scored an opportunistic goal against Watford on Monday to earn Arsenal a 1-0 away win that returned them to the Premier League's top four:

He started on his own up front, with Lacazette on the bench.

Aubameyang revealed after the win he prefers it when he plays in a two with the French striker, per Sky Sports:

"Everybody knows that I like to play with Laca because we have a great partnership. Sometimes one plays, the other stays on the bench, it's like that and you have to fight for the team. I think you know I like to play with two strikers, but I don't want to say it because the coach will be, maybe, a bit..."

Aubameyang, 29, has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, second only to Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah.

His record for Arsenal since joining the club in January 2018 stands at 28 goals in 45 league appearances, a fine return that has made him arguably the Gunners' most important player:

The 1-0 win over Watford was just Arsenal's second in 10 league games on the road and could prove vital in their bid to finish the season in the top four:

In Arsene Wenger's last two seasons in charge at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners finished fifth and sixth, and their points tally of 63 in 2017-18 last term was their lowest since 1995-96.

In his first season in charge, Emery has already steered Arsenal to 66 points with five games of the campaign remaining.

He has also overseen a run to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, and Arsenal are well placed to make the last four as they go into their second leg against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday with a 2-0 lead.