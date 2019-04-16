WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019 Results: Best and Worst Picks After Raw

WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019 Results: Best and Worst Picks After RawApril 16, 2019
The first half of WWE's Superstar Shake-Up is in the bag following Monday's edition of Raw, and it's safe to say the red brand already looks noticeably different.
There have been trades and draft picks all across the Raw card: from tag teams, to women's wrestlers all the way up to the men's main event scene.
That will dramatically shift the landscape of WWE's flagship show moving forward, and as with any draft in WWE, there have been some picks which stand out as smart moves better than others.
Here's a look at the best and worst draft picks from Raw's perspective.
Worst: Lars Sullivan
Fans have already seen what Lars Sullivan is capable of in the last couple of weeks, but he clearly needed a permanent home in the Superstar Shake-Up.
Unfortunately, it feels like he's been drafted to the wrong show.
With so much talent and main event-calibre potential on Raw, any hopes of Sullivan storming his way to the top of the card on Monday nights feels limited for now.
He would have surely stood a better chance of making an impact on SmackDown, especially given how the door to the WWE Championship seems to be ajar, with no fixed contender for Kofi Kingston yet.
Hopefully Sullivan thrives on Raw, but it's not hard to think he would have been better on Tuesday nights.
Best: Andrade
After a bright start on SmackDown, things quickly faded for Andrade: so drafting him to Raw was undoubtedly a wise move.
He's got the potential to go all the way to the top on Monday nights. He has the charisma, the look and a great manager in Zelina Vega. Furthermore, he's also got unlimited in-ring potential WWE can exploit on Raw, too.
That was evidenced on Monday with a great win over Finn Balor, which should arguably be the catalyst for a rivalry between the two moving forward for the Intercontinental Championship.
But even beyond that, there's so many people and opportunities for Andrade.
This was one of the better trades of the night.
Best: The Miz
It's been a great run on SmackDown for The Miz, but he was definitely ready for a change of scenery moving forward.
Attacking Shane McMahon on Monday to announce his arrival on Raw may or may not have been the end of that particular rivalry, but it feels like Miz is ready for a fresh start now.
He's got the ability and momentum to really shake up the main event scene on Monday nights moving forward, and it will be fascinating to see where he fits into WWE's plans over the coming weeks and months.
Time will tell on that matter, but at least for now, it feels like Miz has found the right home for the next stage of his WWE career.
Worst: Rey Mysterio
It's going to be interesting to follow Rey Mysterio's booking closely over the next few months.
The veteran has hardly had an inspired run on SmackDown, and it's easy to worry that trading to Raw will only further send him down the card on Monday nights.
Mysterio was quickly beaten at WrestleMania, albeit due to him carrying an injury, and it's going to be difficult for him to pick up some momentum amidst such stellar talent on Raw. Will he be able to muscle his way into a prominent position on the card with so much happening around him?
Hopefully he can find the direction to muster up at least one more credible run in WWE before he retires. But it may well be more difficult to do that on Raw than it was on SmackDown.
Best: The Usos
This was undoubtedly the pick-me-up that Raw's tag division needed.
The red brand has struggled to position its tag division properly in recent months, something perhaps underlined by the fact that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are currently the champions.
That needs to change, and there's no better team to go after the belts than The Usos.
They've held up SmackDown's tag division over the last two years, and they're arguably the most valuable tag team in the entire company.
Trading them to Raw is not only going to help them, but it's going to light up an ailing Raw tag division.
Best: AJ Styles
AJ Styles has been the face of SmackDown for the last few years, but it's safe to say that The Phenomenal One needed a change of brands more than arguably any other wrestler on the blue brand.
He's slid down the card in the last few months, and while his rivalry with Randy Orton culminated in a good match at WrestleMania, it did nothing for either man's momentum.
That can all change for Styles now, and the possibilities for him moving forward are endless.
Styles vs. Seth Rollins, Styles vs. Finn Balor and Styles vs. Roman Reigns are dream matches fans may now get to see in the coming months thanks to this trade.
This could easily be the best thing to happen to AJ's WWE career in years. Things are about to get interesting in the red brand's main event scene, that's for sure.