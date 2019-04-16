WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019 Results: Best and Worst Picks After Raw

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The first half of WWE's Superstar Shake-Up is in the bag following Monday's edition of Raw, and it's safe to say the red brand already looks noticeably different.

There have been trades and draft picks all across the Raw card: from tag teams, to women's wrestlers all the way up to the men's main event scene.

That will dramatically shift the landscape of WWE's flagship show moving forward, and as with any draft in WWE, there have been some picks which stand out as smart moves better than others.

Here's a look at the best and worst draft picks from Raw's perspective.