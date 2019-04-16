Josep Maria Bartomeu Says Antoine Griezmann 'Not on the Table' for Barcelona

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said the club are not considering a move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.

The La Liga champions were strongly linked with the France international last summer, only for Griezmann to agree an extension in the Spanish capital. However, speculation has started to gather pace again regarding a possible fresh approach.

Speaking to TVE (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal), Bartomeu denied Barcelona still held an interest in the Atletico star:

"[Griezmann] is an Atletico Madrid player and he has a contract [with them]. I like that the great players are in Spain because he gives value to La Liga [which helps], for example, to get sponsors.

"If Griezmann wanted to come, he would have to talk to the coaches, but his name is not on the table. There is a lot of speculation in the press, but Griezmann is not on the table, and he has not called Barcelona."

Another player who has been strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona is Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the Blaugrana already having agreed a deal for his club and international team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

When speaking about a possible switch involving the centre-back in the same interview, Bartomeu was a lot more coy.

"With De Ligt, I do not know what will happen," said the Barcelona chief. "It seems he will be on the market and when we talk to the coaches we will see if we're in for him or not. His way of playing fits us, and I like it. Ajax are a training club that sells, but we have not had talks."

Griezmann would have been an exciting acquisition for Barcelona last summer, as he has established a reputation as one of the best centre-forwards in the game. In Saturday's win over Celta Vigo, he scored an excellent goal:

Aside from the exceptional Lionel Messi, Griezmann has been the standout man on set pieces this season in La Liga:

Barcelona will surely be in the market for a striker this summer, as a heavy burden has been placed on Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.

While the duo have been able to excel under that pressure, manager Ernesto Valverde will be keen to have a younger option available to take some of the strain off his key men.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford:

As well as the Blaugrana have performed this season, they have become reliant on a number of veteran players and Valverde will be keen to improve his squad in the summer, regardless of how many trophies the team ends up with this term.

Griezmann would make a big difference to the Barcelona side, although you sense that ship has sailed for him after turning down the move last summer. At this juncture, the Blaugrana look set to explore different options.