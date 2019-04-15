AJ Styles, the Miz and Full List of Stars Moved to WWE Raw in Superstar Shake-Up

AJ Styles, the Miz and Full List of Stars Moved to WWE Raw in Superstar Shake-UpApril 16, 2019
WWE promised to reshuffle Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up and did exactly that Monday night.
The Miz led off Raw by attacking SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon, indicating his move to WWE's flagship show.
WWE @WWE
.@mikethemiz is HERE on #RAW and he's heard enough out of @shanemcmahon! #SuperstarShakeUp https://t.co/8e9q1j8oUh
That set the tone for Raw as a number of marquee stars switched brands. Here are the results from the first half of the Shake-up.
New Additions to Raw
- The Miz
- AJ Styles
- The Usos
- Lacey Evans
- Rey Mysterio
- Naomi
- The Viking Experience
- Andrade
- Zelina Vega
- Cedric Alexander
- Eric Young
- Ricochet
- Aleister Black
Lacey Evans made an immediate impact. She defeated Natalya for a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw women's title.
WWE @WWE
.@LaceyEvansWWE narrowly escapes @NatbyNature's Sharpshooter in this high-stakes matchup to see who will challenge @BeckyLynchWWE for the #RAW Women's Title! #RAW #SuperstarShakeUp https://t.co/JYXY5FlMbp
AJ Styles teamed with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley in the main event.
WWE @WWE
#RAW's newest Superstar @AJStylesOrg is taking over in this 6-Man Tag Match main event! #SuperstarShakeUp https://t.co/OcTKrhH1bH
For the most part, SmackDown Live arguably didn't lose too much.
Styles is a former world champion but had exhausted all of his realistic options with the SmackDown Live roster. He'll benefit from a change of scenery. The same goes for The Miz, though he and Daniel Bryan are once again separated, and The Usos.
WWE apparently isn't breaking up The New Day or moving around the top champions—Seth Rollins on Raw and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown Live, which were two obvious routes to drastically alter things. SmackDown Live also seems to have held onto Asuka and Charlotte Flair to anchor the women's division.
This could be a sign of WWE's shifting priorities moving forward.
Beginning Oct. 4, Fox will broadcast SmackDown Live, kicking off a five-year, $1.025 billion deal with WWE. Because it's airing on network television, the blue brand may become the company's top priority after being perceived as playing second fiddle to Raw since almost its inception in 1999.
