Raiders NFL Draft Rumors: Oakland Expected to Pass on Selecting QB in Round 1

The Oakland Raiders will have an opportunity to select a new franchise quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but it appears likely they will keep Derek Carr in that role going forward.

"There has been no change to chatter the Raiders could select a quarterback April 25 during the first round," Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

If the Raiders start over with a new quarterback, Gehlken would consider it a "shocking pivot" from their moves during the offseason.

The additions of receivers Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams as well as offensive tackle Trent Brown this offseason indicated the team's plans to help Carr develop.

The 28-year-old already has three Pro Bowl selections in his career and signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2017, which represent good reasons to keep him on the roster.

On the other hand, he is coming off a disappointing season in which he tallied a career-low 19 passing touchdowns and led the team to a 4-12 record.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have shown a lot of interest in the quarterbacks of this class.

Kyler Murray is expected to go No. 1 overall, but Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports believes the Raiders would jump at the chance if he was available:

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated projected Oakland to trade up to the first overall spot to grab Murray.

Additionally, Mike Silver of NFL Network reported that the team is "very high" on Dwayne Haskins:

Silver believes the team could pick him if he's still available with one of the later first-round picks at No. 24 or No. 27.

The squad has had private workouts with both Murray and Haskins, per Albert Breer of The MMQB, so there are still a lot of possibilities going into the draft.