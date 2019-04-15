Russell Wilson Rumors: Seahawks, Agent's QB Optimistic on Contract Negotiations

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Russell Wilson and his agent, Mark Rodgers, are reportedly continuing to work toward a contract extension before reaching Monday's self-imposed deadline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest intel on negotiations:

Rodgers has reportedly been discussing a new deal in person since Friday, and the fact he was still there Monday night was a "reason for optimism," per Rapoport.

Wilson is heading into the final season of his contract, but he clearly didn't want to spend the entire year discussing his future and set April 15 as a deadline for a new deal.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, this deadline is a serious one, and Wilson and Rodgers will end all negotiations after Monday.

"My source says they've told GM John Schneider it has to be done now, or not at all," King wrote.

Without a deal for Wilson, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to franchise-tag him each of the next two years to ensure he remains on the roster. Per Rapoport, that would be the team's plan before it revisits the situation in 2022.

Seattle reportedly believes Wilson wants to play elsewhere, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Still, the two sides continue to negotiate a possible new deal to keep him where he is for the long term.

Considering the 30-year-old quarterback's production as a five-time Pro Bowler, the organization might want to pay any price necessary to keep him happy.