NBA Mock Draft 2019: Latest Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

For the 16 teams playing in the 2019 NBA playoffs, the ultimate goal is to win a championship.

But for the other 14 teams on the outside looking in, their immediate objective is to strike gold in this draft this summer.

And this year, the top prize is none other than Zion Williamson, a generational player that could potentially change a team's fortunes.

The Duke superstar is just the tip of the iceberg, though. This draft class is stacked with talent and most of the teams in the lottery are eager for ping pong balls to fall in their favor.

Here's the latest projections on where the picks in the first round may shake out.

2019 NBA Mock Draft

1. New York Knicks: Zion Williamson, PF, Duke