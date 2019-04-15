NXT Tag Team Champs War Raiders Make WWE Raw Debut as The Viking Experience

Credit: WWE.com

The NXT tag team champions made their main-roster debut Monday night on Raw and had social media buzzing for all the wrong reasons.

WWE quickly established The War Raiders were no more and will now go by The Viking Experience. The creative team changed their individual monikers as well.

Suffice it to say, "The Viking Experience" went over like a lead balloon with some fans.

Ivar and Erik at least got their Raw careers off to a strong start. They teamed with The Revival for a win over Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Ricochet and Aleister Black.

The obvious question is what this means for the NXT tag title scene. The Viking Experience successfully defended the title belts against Black and Ricochet at NXT TakeOver: New York.

Kevin Owens debuted on Raw as the NXT champion in May 2015 and held onto his championship until losing to Finn Balor at The Beast in the East in July of that year.

Perhaps The Viking Experience will continue to sit atop the division until NXT's next major show, which is scheduled for June 8 in San Jose, California.