WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey to Take Break from Wrestling to Start Family

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey plans to take an extended break from WWE to start a family with husband Travis Browne, according to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

On Monday, Rousey posted a photo of herself and Browne to Instagram and included "#impregnationvacation" in the caption.

Regardless of Rousey's family plans, she was headed for a prolonged period on the shelf.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday the former Raw women's champion will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a broken hand. Rousey injured her hand during her Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to close out WrestleMania 35.

According to Sapp, she "has given WWE no clear indication of her next move," and the company is hopeful she'll return later this year or early in 2020.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in January that Rousey was potentially wrapping up her WWE run at WrestleMania and that she "very much wants to start a family soon."

In an interview with Shelburne, Rousey didn't confirm or deny the rumors.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," she said. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day."

She acknowledged she was looking forward to settling down with Browne but didn't have any plan laid out for her future.

Rousey's hiatus isn't uncommon for somebody in her position. WWE would routinely find a way to write Brock Lesnar off of television immediately after WrestleMania, and he'd show up a few months later.

Bringing Rousey back into the fold later this year or next won't be too difficult, and WWE may have tried to cover all of its bases when Browne involved himself in the March 18 edition of Raw. He punched a security guard at ringside as Rousey was fighting with security personnel.

Rousey's break would allow Browne some time to train in the ring away from the spotlight if he wanted to transition to a more active role in professional wrestling.

Considering how quickly she rose through the ranks at WWE, it seems likely Rousey will return to the squared circle at some point down the road.