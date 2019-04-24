Kentucky Derby 2019: Highlighting Early Contenders Ahead of Triple Crown Race

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 2019 Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4, with 20 contenders hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Justify, who went on to become the first horse since American Pharoah in 2015 to win the Triple Crown.

Justify's trainer, Bob Baffert, will go in search of his sixth win at the Kentucky Derby. He has three contenders in the race, including 2019 Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster:

Baffert was asked by TMZ Sports in 2018 which of his horses could emulate Justify and American Pharoah's heroics, and he tipped Roadster before the horse had even raced.

Game Winner is also trained by Baffert and will go up against Roadster again after finishing second at Santa Anita Park.

However, the colt has already tasted victory at Churchill Downs, coming from behind to win the Breeders Cup Juvenile in November 2018:

Improbable is Baffert's third entry in the Kentucky Derby, although he has lost twice in 2019 already.

There will also be a change in jockey for the race. Improbable finished second at the 2019 Arkansas Derby under Jose Ortiz but will be ridden by his brother, Irad Ortiz Jr, in Louisville:

Omaha Beach in also contention at Churchill Downs. Trained by Richard Mandell, Omaha Beach impressed while winning the Arkansas Derby by a length from Improbable:

Jockey Mike Smith rode both Roadster and Omaha Beach to victory this season, but he has opted to go with the latter for the Kentucky Derby.

Smith won last year's Triple Crown on Justify and has explained his decision to go with Omaha Beach at Churchill Downs, per Jason Frakes at the Louisville Courier Journal.

"I love his running style, and I love that he'll handle mud and different surfaces, because that certainly can happen. There's always a chance it can be muddy at Churchill.

"He's got Roadster to beat and a couple horses from New York that look really good, so it's going to be a tough Derby, but he's not without a big chance. Like I said, I love his running style and it suits the Derby."

Tacitus is also expected to stake a claim in the race after wins at the 2019 Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial Stakes:

Jockey Jose Ortiz also feels his ride still has more to give and can improve even further, per the Kentucky Derby website.

"He's a little green still but we got a rail trip and it opened up for us," he said. "He's a big horse, and when he made the lead, he didn't keep going; he kind of waited a little bit. He does everything so easy and I don't know if he's given me 100 percent yet—I don't think so."

Justify's wins last season raised the sport's profile and means there will be increased scrutiny on the 2019 Kentucky Derby, as the top contenders all hope to scoop one of racing's most prestigious prizes.